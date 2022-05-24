Former Taco Bell Worker Tells Menu Secrets

Former retail employees are full of wisdom because they know all of the behind-the-scenes secrets that most customers don't know.

According to one former Taco Bell employee, the important thing to keep in mind is that the entire Taco Bell menu is 100% customizable. So you can take any item and change it however you want.

For example, let's say that you like the crunchy red strips. You can put those on anything for around 20 cents. You can put the red strips on a taco, put them on a burrito, or whatever you like.

Here's another tip to try at Taco Bell. You can make anything on that menu grilled which is a game changer. Try a soft taco grilled. You can also get burrito grilled, which makes it crunchy and then it will have the texture of grilled soft tacos.

Here are a few tasty menu items to try out.

Another menu item to try is the "Cheesarito." This menu item consists of melted cheese, scallions, and taco sauce in a soft tortilla.

The Meximelt features a flour tortilla, seasoned ground beef, and fiesta salsa with the melted three cheese blend of a quesadilla.

Want something with a totally new taste? Add a little green to your Taco Bell order by trying "The Hulk." To make this menu item, you have to do is add guacamole to an average bean and cheese burrito. Yes, guac is extra, but it will transform your food into something totally different.

Have you ever tried any secret menu items from Taco Bell? What do you recommend?