39 Tons of Baby Formula Delivered to Indiana

A military plane carrying enough specialty baby formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived yesterday in Indianapolis. This flight is the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. 39 tons of baby formula transported by military plane, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Here is a recent Tweet from President Biden that shows some photos of the baby formula coming into the United States.

President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed “Operation Fly Formula,” because no commercial flights were available.

The baby formula weighed 78,000 pounds (35,380 kilograms), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew from South Korea to Japan.

This is great news for many families that are struggling to find baby formula during this time.

Relief Coming From Washington D.C.

A couple days ago, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra authorized the first two infant formula priority orders. Thanks to this new priority order, the two infant formula manufacturers can now add legally binding language to their orders with suppliers that will give them priority over other customers.

According to the Whitehouse, another shipment of baby formula is expected later this week.

