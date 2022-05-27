Baby Formula Shortage Leads to Declaration of State of Emergency

photo of empty shelves in store Photo by Wesley Tingey (Unsplash)

As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams is doing something about it. Adams recently. This announcement gives the city the ability to focus their attention on stopping the price gouging of baby formula.

Adams made the announcement on Sunday, and his office said that the order will give the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection power to prevent price gouging for baby formula under New York City rules.

"The nationwide infant formula shortage has caused unimaginable pain and anxiety for families across New York — and we must act with urgency," Mayor Eric Adams

"Our message to struggling mothers and families is simple: Our city will do everything in its power to assist you during this challenging period," said Adams.

According to recent data, over 40 percent of large retailers are out of stock of formula, including 43 percent of retailers in the tristate area. Earlier this week, United States President Joseph Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to direct suppliers of formula ingredients to help speed up production and to prioritize delivery to the manufacturers of formula.

