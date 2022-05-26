Which City Has The Most Expensive Gas in the US?

photo of man pumping gas into vehicle Photo by Sippakorn Yamkasikorn (Unsplash)

Gas prices continue to soar as the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is currently at $4.59 per gallon according to AAA.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The current average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.31 per gallon right now.

And if that weren't enough, the gas price in California is expected to continue to increase over the summer.

Why Are Gas Prices So High?

In a recent update, AAA also shared that gasoline demand increased from 8.7 million barrels per day to 9 million barrels per day. Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher. The fluctuation in supply and demand, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices.

Sadly, prices are expected to continue to rise all over the nation. So what can you do to save at the pump?

What You Can Do About To Save On Fuel Costs

Thankfully, there are many things you can do such as combining errands to limit driving time. Be sure to shop around for the best gas prices. Don't forget to remove any excess weight in your vehicle. Lastly, do not accelerate aggressively or speed as both reduce your fuel economy.

What do you think about gas prices? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

