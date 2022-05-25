Urgent Jif Peanut Butter Recall in Ohio

Jif peanutbutter on shelf Photo by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons)

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall of more than 50 Jif peanut butter products due to potential salmonella contamination.

Jif’s creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters among other varieties of the product have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states.

If you're not familiar with salmonella, according to the FDA, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

A total of 14 illnesses have been reported in 12 states including Ohio. The JM Smuckers headquarters is located in Orrville, Ohio, just southwest of Akron.

Here is more information by NewsNation about the issue.

These specific cases have been traced back to a plant in Lexington, Kentucky, operated by the J.M. Smucker Company.

Peanut butter can have a shelf life of up to two years, so consumers are being urged to check their pantries.

Again, please be sure to check the numbers on these items. Look for any lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 which are right by the best used by date. Many stores are also offering refunds, so just ask.

