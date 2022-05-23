California Gas Prices Could Easily Reach $10 Per Gallon

photo of customer pumping gas Photo by Dawn McDonald (Unsplash)

The average state gas price in California is currently at a $6.06 per gallon. According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest average-priced county is Alpine county, at $6.79. The lowest is found at $4.67 in El Centuro county. And it doesn't look prices are going to be getting any better over the summer. On top of the Ukraine invasion and preparations for summer travel, here are a few other reasons why this is happening:

First, according to the US Energy Information Administration, US oil was trading at $112.31 per barrel, while Brent crude, the worldwide standard, was trading at $112.89 per barrel.

Second, the Biden administration said three oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska would be canceled. Meaning that millions of acres from will be prevented from potential drilling.

Lastly, while there have been proposals using some of California’s historic $97.5 billion budget surplus to send out tax rebates, leaders are divided over the details. This isn't helping things at all for residents.

Worst of all, gas prices are expected to keep going up. According to JP Morgan, gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August. That means some parts of California could see gas prices rising to $10 per gallon.

What do you think about gas prices? Is there anything that we can do as consumers about these price increases?

