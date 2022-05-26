Strategies Elon Musk Uses To Make Tesla Productive Leaked In Email

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIcZ9_0fn22goF00
working on computerPhoto by Christin Hume (Unsplash)

We all want to be more successful, right? Well, here are some tips from Elon Musk about how he gets so much work done from a leaked company email. Some of these approaches are surprising, while others do make a lot of sense.

Without further adieu, here are Elon's strategies to be a high performer.

Leave a meeting if you are not contributing.
Elon says that you should walk out of a meeting or hang up the phone the moment you realize you are not contributing. If you are not adding value get out of there. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to waste other people’s time.

Avoid large meetings.
The smaller the meeting, the more productive it will be. Don’t just go to a meet to nod or fill empty seats. Anyone who doesn’t need to be there is wasting their time and will ultimately waste everyone else’s time.

Communicate directly, irrespective of hierarchy.
Musk even shares that “Any manager who attempts to enforce communication through the chain of command will find themselves working elsewhere.” Communicate through paths that will get the job done, forget the chain of command.

Don't use technical jargon.
Tesla doesn’t use acronyms for objects, software or processes. In general, anything requiring an explanation inhibits communication.

Don't have frequent meetings.
Get rid of regular meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved. Time is too precious and scarce to be spent sitting around a meeting desk.

Always pick common sense as your guide.
If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, then the rule should change. One way to build a common sense culture is to have a game where you “Kill a Stupid Rule.”

What do you think of these tips? Are you going to implement any of them with your work?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# business# technology# leadership# careers# money

Comments / 3

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
15336 followers

More from Jake Wells

New York City, NY

Baby Formula Shortage Leads to Declaration of State of Emergency

photo of empty shelves in storePhoto by Wesley Tingey (Unsplash) As the nationwide baby formula shortage continues, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams is doing something about it. Adams recently. This announcement gives the city the ability to focus their attention on stopping the price gouging of baby formula.

Read full story
1 comments
Delaware State

More Stimulus Money Coming to Delaware This Month

stack of money in different amountsphoto by Colin Watts (Unsplash) If you're running light on cash right now, here is some good news for Delaware residents. By the end of May, the state of Delaware will be sending out a tax rebate to residents. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates. According to Delaware Online, the rebate also applies to residents who did not earn enough to submit taxes in 2020.

Read full story
26 comments

Early Reviews Are In For Arby's New Burger

Arby's restaurant exteriorPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Arby's has entered the fast food burger competition. Arby's is known for its roast beef, so this is a big move adding a hamburger to its menu for the first time in its nearly 60-year history.

Read full story
23 comments
Connecticut State

Money Soon Coming To Families In Connecticut

Hand with moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) Want more cash in your pocket? Of course you do. And the great news is that will be receiving $250 per child from the state of Connecticut starting on June 1st. Governor Ned Lamont recently announced that Connecticut families can soon apply to receive a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for up to three children. This rebate comes from the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.

Read full story
11 comments

Which City Has The Most Expensive Gas in the US?

photo of man pumping gas into vehiclePhoto by Sippakorn Yamkasikorn (Unsplash) Gas prices continue to soar as the average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is currently at $4.59 per gallon according to AAA.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

Inflation in Ohio: new report reveals many residents struggle to pay bills

Last year, 50% of Americans said they had no trouble paying household bills. This year, it's 40%. man shopping in grocery storePhoto by Mick Haupt (Unsplash) Are you struggling to bring in enough money to support your expenses? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Overall inflation is up 8.3% since last year.

Read full story
69 comments
Huntsville, AL

A Surprising Choice in Alabama Named Best Place to Live in United States

bench by lakePhoto by Aaron Burden (Unsplash) A new city has emerged as the top place in U.S. to live. Huntsville, Alabama was recently chosen as No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Places to Live list for 2022-2023. For the past two years, it has been Boulder, Colorado taking the top spot.

Read full story
25 comments
Indianapolis, IN

39 Tons of Baby Formula Delivered to Indiana

photo of baby with bottlePhoto by Lucy Wolski (Unsplash) A military plane carrying enough specialty baby formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived yesterday in Indianapolis. This flight is the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children. 39 tons of baby formula transported by military plane, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Read full story
11 comments
Akron, OH

Urgent Jif Peanut Butter Recall in Ohio

Jif peanutbutter on shelfPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall of more than 50 Jif peanut butter products due to potential salmonella contamination.

Read full story
41 comments
Maine State

Money Being Sent To Maine Residents In Early June

hand giving dollar billsPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Unsplash) If you are struggling to pay your bills right now, you will likely find this information to be very encouraging. Why?

Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

More Stimulus Money Could Come To Missouri

photo of money in handsPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.

Read full story
45 comments

Former Taco Bell Worker Tells Menu Secrets

photo of Taco Bell exteriorcc-by-sa/2.0 - © Ian Rainey (Creative Commons) Former retail employees are full of wisdom because they know all of the behind-the-scenes secrets that most customers don't know.

Read full story
8 comments

California Gas Prices Could Easily Reach $10 Per Gallon

photo of customer pumping gasPhoto by Dawn McDonald (Unsplash) The average state gas price in California is currently at a $6.06 per gallon. According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest average-priced county is Alpine county, at $6.79. The lowest is found at $4.67 in El Centuro county. And it doesn't look prices are going to be getting any better over the summer. On top of the Ukraine invasion and preparations for summer travel, here are a few other reasons why this is happening:

Read full story
89 comments
New York City, NY

Grubhub free lunch promotion crashes system leaving customers hungry

food for pickupPhoto by social-cut (Unsplash) You've likely heard that there's no such thing as a free lunch. And that turned out to be the case for many New Yorkers during a recent Grubhub promotion.

Read full story
Nashville, TN

Support Grows For Monthly Stimulus Payments

Hand holding money fanned outPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash/Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices for basically everything are going through the roof right now. The cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday. Nashville has some of the most expensive real estate in the country with the average monthly mortgage payment of $1,650 was up more than 50 percent from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the Nashville Post.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

Gas Prices in Ohio Reach New Record Highs

photo of man pumping gasPhoto by Eric Mclean (Unsplash) U.S. gasoline prices reached another record high as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to influence prices. (source) According to AAA, the current nationwide average is $4.48.

Read full story
35 comments
California State

Many Small Businesses in California Struggling to Pay Rent

inside of retail storePhoto by Sigmund (Creative Commons/Unsplash) Many small retail business owners are really struggling right now. According to a new report by Bisnow, 34% of small retail businesses were unable to make their rent in April. This number was up 6% from February. Small store is defined as a retail under four thousand square feet of retail space and is not one of a chain of stores. (source)

Read full story

TurboTax Ordered to Pay 4 Million Customers $141 Million

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons/Unsplash. Have you used TurboTax to file your taxes? Well, with the new settlement that just took place, Intuit, the owner of tax filing software TurboTax, has agreed to pay $141 million in a settlement with all 50 states.

Read full story
77 comments
Cleveland, OH

Prices for Baked Goods, Meat, and Other Grocery Items Going Up

woman shopping for groceriesPhoto by Jennifer Gentner (Unsplash) Have you noticed that the cost of bread and other items such as meat keep going up in price? In Cleveland, according to Numbeo, the cost of feeding one person is approximately $362 per month. (source) That means a family of four is spending approximately $1,500 on food each month.

Read full story
52 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy