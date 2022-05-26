Strategies Elon Musk Uses To Make Tesla Productive Leaked In Email

working on computer Photo by Christin Hume (Unsplash)

We all want to be more successful, right? Well, here are some tips from Elon Musk about how he gets so much work done from a leaked company email. Some of these approaches are surprising, while others do make a lot of sense.

Without further adieu, here are Elon's strategies to be a high performer.

Leave a meeting if you are not contributing.

Elon says that you should walk out of a meeting or hang up the phone the moment you realize you are not contributing. If you are not adding value get out of there. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to waste other people’s time.

Avoid large meetings.

The smaller the meeting, the more productive it will be. Don’t just go to a meet to nod or fill empty seats. Anyone who doesn’t need to be there is wasting their time and will ultimately waste everyone else’s time.

Communicate directly, irrespective of hierarchy.

Musk even shares that “Any manager who attempts to enforce communication through the chain of command will find themselves working elsewhere.” Communicate through paths that will get the job done, forget the chain of command.

Don't use technical jargon.

Tesla doesn’t use acronyms for objects, software or processes. In general, anything requiring an explanation inhibits communication.

Don't have frequent meetings.

Get rid of regular meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved. Time is too precious and scarce to be spent sitting around a meeting desk.

Always pick common sense as your guide.

If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, then the rule should change. One way to build a common sense culture is to have a game where you “Kill a Stupid Rule.”

What do you think of these tips? Are you going to implement any of them with your work?