A Surprising Choice Named Best Place to Live in United States

A new city has emerged as the top place in U.S. to live. Huntsville, Alabama was recently chosen as No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Places to Live list for 2022-2023. For the past two years, it has been Boulder, Colorado taking the top spot.

Why Did Huntsville Get The Top Spot?

U.S. News & World Report determined that Huntsville's high score for housing affordability and quality of life pushed it ahead of other cities, despite coming in at the lower end of the field for desirability. A main factor for Huntsville's top ranking was the city's high index score for air quality, which U.S. News added as a factor for the first time this year. (source)

More About Huntsville

Huntsville is very closely tied to space. You could even say it is at the center of Huntsville's identity with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Space Camp. In addition, Huntsville's city center has undergone a renaissance in recent years. New construction has popped up downtown, which means more shopping, dining and apartment options are available. Just west of downtown, a defunct cotton mill was turned into a bustling arts center, and craft breweries, restaurants and an ax-throwing venue have sprung up in a renovated old middle school. (source)

