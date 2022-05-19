Huntsville, AL

A Surprising Choice Named Best Place to Live in United States

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1CJj_0fh57DIg00
bench by lakePhoto by Aaron Burden (Unsplash)

A new city has emerged as the top place in U.S. to live. Huntsville, Alabama was recently chosen as No. 1 on U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Places to Live list for 2022-2023. For the past two years, it has been Boulder, Colorado taking the top spot.

Why Did Huntsville Get The Top Spot?

U.S. News & World Report determined that Huntsville's high score for housing affordability and quality of life pushed it ahead of other cities, despite coming in at the lower end of the field for desirability. A main factor for Huntsville's top ranking was the city's high index score for air quality, which U.S. News added as a factor for the first time this year. (source)

More About Huntsville

Huntsville is very closely tied to space. You could even say it is at the center of Huntsville's identity with the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Space Camp. In addition, Huntsville's city center has undergone a renaissance in recent years. New construction has popped up downtown, which means more shopping, dining and apartment options are available. Just west of downtown, a defunct cotton mill was turned into a bustling arts center, and craft breweries, restaurants and an ax-throwing venue have sprung up in a renovated old middle school. (source)

What do you think about Huntsville getting the number one place? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# economy# housing# real estate# Money

Comments / 23

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
15037 followers

More from Jake Wells

Delaware State

More Stimulus Money Coming in Delaware

stack of money in different amountsphoto by Colin Watts (Unsplash) If you're running light on cash right now, here is some good news for Delaware residents. By the end of May, the state of Delaware will be sending out a tax rebate to residents. Individual filers will receive $300, while married couples filing jointly would receive $600. Delaware citizens who have submitted a personal income tax return for 2020 will receive the rebates. According to Delaware Online, the rebate also applies to residents who did not earn enough to submit taxes in 2020.

Read full story
12 comments
Ohio State

Inflation in Ohio: new report shows many residents struggling to pay bills

Last year, 50% of Americans said they had no trouble paying household bills. This year, it's 40%. man shopping in grocery storePhoto by Mick Haupt (Unsplash) Are you struggling to bring in enough money to support your expenses? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Overall inflation is up 8.3% since last year.

Read full story
51 comments
Nashville, TN

Support Grows For Monthly Stimulus Payments

Hand holding money fanned outPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash/Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices for basically everything are going through the roof right now. The cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday. Nashville has some of the most expensive real estate in the country with the average monthly mortgage payment of $1,650 was up more than 50 percent from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the Nashville Post.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Grubhub offers free lunch to New York City and crashes system leaving customers hungry

food for pickupPhoto by social-cut (Unsplash) You've likely heard that there's no such thing as a free lunch. And that turned out to be the case for many New Yorkers during a recent Grubhub promotion.

Read full story
Ohio State

Gas Prices in Ohio Reach New Record Highs

photo of man pumping gasPhoto by Eric Mclean (Unsplash) U.S. gasoline prices reached another record high as Russia's war in Ukraine continues to influence prices. (source) According to AAA, the current nationwide average is $4.48.

Read full story
35 comments
California State

Many Small Businesses in California Struggling to Pay Rent

inside of retail storePhoto by Sigmund (Creative Commons/Unsplash) Many small retail business owners are really struggling right now. According to a new report by Bisnow, 34% of small retail businesses were unable to make their rent in April. This number was up 6% from February. Small store is defined as a retail under four thousand square feet of retail space and is not one of a chain of stores. (source)

Read full story

TurboTax Ordered to Pay 4 Million Customers $141 Million

money on tablePhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons/Unsplash. Have you used TurboTax to file your taxes? Well, with the new settlement that just took place, Intuit, the owner of tax filing software TurboTax, has agreed to pay $141 million in a settlement with all 50 states.

Read full story
74 comments
Ohio State

Despite Shortages, Here’s Where to Find Baby Formula in Ohio

photo of empty shelvesPhoto by Mick Haupt (Unsplash) The shortage of baby formula has many Ohio families scrambling to feed their babies. Many stores are rationing sales and others are simply out of stock. But I have found a list of options for you below. Before I get to that, you may be thinking: Why is there a shortage in the first place?

Read full story
12 comments
Cleveland, OH

Prices for Baked Goods, Meat, and Other Grocery Items Going Up

woman shopping for groceriesPhoto by Jennifer Gentner (Unsplash) Have you noticed that the cost of bread and other items such as meat keep going up in price? In Cleveland, according to Numbeo, the cost of feeding one person is approximately $362 per month. (source) That means a family of four is spending approximately $1,500 on food each month.

Read full story
33 comments
Chicago, IL

Get $500 Monthly Cash Payments in New Program

photo of money on green backgroundPhoto by MOHD AZRIN (Creative Commons/Unsplash) Feeling some strain in your bank account? You're definitely not alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: applications for a program offering free money to Chicago residents are now open.

Read full story
12 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

What's Happening This Weekend In Cuyahoga Falls (5/14-5/15)

friends having funPhoto by Ruta Celma (Unsplash) There are two fun events happening this weekend in Cuyahoga Falls. First is the Cuyahoga Falls Spring Sustainability Expo on Saturday, May 14, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium. The Spring Sustainability Expo features local businesses and organizations that have environmentally-friendly and sustainable practices.

Read full story
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Summer Fun Starts Now at the Gourmet Popper Cafe

Popcorn in cupsPhoto by Valeri Randalainen (Unsplash) Craving a delicious treat? Of course you are! Well, you can satisfy your sweet tooth and much more at Gourmet Popper Cafe. You'll find amazing popcorn, pepperoni rolls, soft pretzels, cookies, cotton candy, ice cream and more .

Read full story
Nashville, OH

(Video) Nashville's Housing Market Creates Buying Frenzy and Problems for Some Residents

home for salePhoto by Dillon Kydd (Creative Commons/Unsplash) The housing market in the Nashville area is even hotter than you think it is. For example, the median price for a residential single-family home in Nashville is $461,620, up 25.7 percent from last year. The median sold price for a condominium was $319,690, which is an increase of 23 percent from last year. Despite the any economic challenges due to the pandemic, there has been and continues to be a healthy demand to purchase homes in the Nashville real estate market. (source)

Read full story
2 comments

(Opinion) Why Elon Musk Won't Really Bring Trump Back to Twitter

photo of Twitter on Phone on tablePhoto by Jeremy Bezanger (Unsplash) Recently, Elon Musk said that if he does purchase Twitter, he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump. But he is only saying this to make the deal go through and to please the market.

Read full story
Colorado State

Hundreds of Dollars Coming to Colorado Taxpayers

Photo of hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons/Unsplash) How about some good news? You're likely eligible to receive hundreds of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund this summer.

Read full story
17 comments
Chicago, IL

Get Free Gas Cards or Prepaid Transit Cards in New Program

man pumping gasPhoto by Erik Mclean (Creative Commons/Unsplash) With the cost of living rising in so many areas, Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to provide some relief to Chicagoans when it comes to traveling around town. Mayor Lightfoot is introducing a new program called Chicago Moves gives financial aid to help with the cost of transportation for 150,000 Chicagoans.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

What Would Overturning Roe v. Wade Mean in California?

people protesting in groupPhoto by Gayatri Malhotra (Unsplash) If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, what does such a change mean for California?. The state's abortion laws will likely become more permissive, not less. In Roe, the court found a constitutional right to abortion that limited states seeking to restrict the procedure, and the loss of the precedent will not compel pro-choice states to tighten abortion laws.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

Florida Is Becoming Most Expensive State to Live in the U.S.

Pulling money out of walletPhoto by Allev Vincius (Creative Commons/Unsplash) Think the cost of living is going up in Florida? It definitely is. In fact, Realtor.com. designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live.

Read full story
195 comments
Maine State

Stimulus Checks Are Coming your Way in Maine

Hand giving moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons/Unsplash) If you're struggling financially right now, know that some money is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine.

Read full story
60 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy