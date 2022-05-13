Summer Fun Starts Now at the Gourmet Popper Cafe

Popcorn in cups Photo by Valeri Randalainen (Unsplash)

Craving a delicious treat? Of course you are! Well, you can satisfy your sweet tooth and much more at Gourmet Popper Cafe. You'll find amazing popcorn, pepperoni rolls, soft pretzels, cookies, cotton candy, ice cream and more .

Specials Just For Summer

You can get a delicious 24oz cup of any popcorn for $2.00 this whole summer. The popcorn comes in several mouthwatering flavors: butter, caramel, caramel with peanut, cheddar and Chicago Mix, which is cheddar and caramel together.

Gourmet Popper Cafe is also starting their official countdown to summer. Here's how the program works: if you spend $5 at the store, you'll be entered into a drawing that will take every Sunday for a $10.00 gift certificate to Texas Road House. This drawing will take place over the next four weeks, starting on this Sunday, May 15th and ending on Sunday, June 5th.

In addition, Gourmet Popper Cafe will also be participating in Uber Eats this summer, so you can get popcorn and other tasty treats delivered right to your home. Check with the store for updates.

The store is locally owned and operated by a family from Cuyahoga Falls that will treat you like they've known you for years.

If you've never been there, Gourmet Popper Cafe is located right in the heart of downtown Cuyahoga Falls on Front St. across from the Downtown Amphitheater and Pavilion. So swing by the Gourmet Popper Cafe. You'll be glad that you did!

For more information, you can visit the Gourmet Popper Cafe's Facebook page here.

Have you ever visited Gourmet Popper Cafe?

