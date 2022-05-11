Demand Grows For Monthly Stimulus Payments

Hand holding money fanned out Photo by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash/Creative Commons)

I don't have to tell you that prices for basically everything are going through the roof right now. The cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday. Nashville has some of the most expensive real estate in the country with the average monthly mortgage payment of $1,650 was up more than 50 percent from March 2021 to March 2022, according to the Nashville Post.

So, how would an additional $2,000 per month help you right now?

That's what Stephanie Bonin, a restaurant owner, said when she created a Change.org petition that requests $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition now has over 3 million and forty-two thousand signatures on it, so clearly it's resonating with a lot of people.

Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts for things like utilities, rent and child care. Stephanie Bonin

If you support this proposal, one of the best things you can do is to sign this petition and you can also let your government representative know that you want more relief during this time.

What do you think about the idea of a fixed stimulus coming each month to Nashville residents? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.