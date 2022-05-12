(Opinion) Why Elon Musk Won't Really Bring Trump Back to Twitter

photo of Twitter on Phone on table Photo by Jeremy Bezanger (Unsplash)

Recently, Elon Musk said that if he does purchase Twitter, he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump. But he is only saying this to make the deal go through and to please the market.

Musk has stated that Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.”

He also said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Mr. Musk said in a statement announcing the deal.

But free speech is one thing versus what Trump did on January 6th, 2021 when he incited the attack on the capital. Legally speaking, free speech does not give you the write to incite imminent lawless action. Brandenburg v. Ohio, 395 U.S. 444 (1969).

Personally, I doubt he would reverse the ban. Why? What does he really have to gain from bringing Trump back to Twitter? Sure, he could get more people using the platform again, but he will also lose a lot of users too.

Musk knows how to manipulate the media as well as the financial market too. Look at how he manipulates the price of crypto all the time. Musk knows what will get people talking about him. That is exactly what he is doing here.

What do you think about what Musk said? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: this article is based on my opinion at the time of publishing and my opinion is subject to change.