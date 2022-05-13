(Video) Nashville's Housing Market Creates Buying Frenzy and Problems for Some Residents

home for sale Photo by Dillon Kydd (Creative Commons/Unsplash)

The housing market in the Nashville area is even hotter than you think it is.

For example, the median price for a residential single-family home in Nashville is $461,620, up 25.7 percent from last year. The median sold price for a condominium was $319,690, which is an increase of 23 percent from last year. Despite the any economic challenges due to the pandemic, there has been and continues to be a healthy demand to purchase homes in the Nashville real estate market. (source)

Realtor Shane Tallant told CBS News that any new home listings under $700,000 generate feeding frenzies.

"If that house hits the market, there's likely 50 showings in the first 24 hours and 10 to 15, if not 25, offers on it," Shane Tallant said.

There is no real ending in sight for the hot market in the Nashville area either. Zillow found that the average monthly mortgage payment is rapidly increasing in Nashville. The average monthly mortgage payment of $1,650 was up more than 50 percent from the marks of March 2021 to March 2022. That increase is among the highest in the nation, according to the Nashville Post.

But this is creating a major problem for many individuals too. The prices are simply rising so much that some individuals can no longer live in Nashville. In fact, the real estate market is so hot that that a food pantry is being forced to close as its lease is not being renewed.

