Get $500 Monthly Cash Payments in New Program

photo of money on green background Photo by MOHD AZRIN (Creative Commons/Unsplash)

Feeling some strain in your bank account? You're definitely not alone.

Thankfully, there is some good news: applications for a program offering free money to Chicago residents are now open.

This program gives a stimulus check effort offering $500 a month to low-income residents for one entire year. This is a new program from Mayor Lori Lightfoot that has the goals of providing financial relief, improving the well-being of residents and more.

“The pilot will serve as a demonstration of the effectiveness of cash assistance and of city government’s ability to meet residents where they are and support their self-defined path toward financial security,” according to the official city website.

The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot will offer participants in 5,000 low-income households $500 per month over the course of 12 months. Recipients will be chosen by a lottery. The overall program has a budget of $31.5 million dollars.

Money will be hand out the money to Chicago residents with no strings attached. To sign up, you can click here and fill out the application.

Here is a video that shares more information about the program.

It is important to note that applications are being accepted until 11:59PM ON FRIDAY, MAY 13. So, please do not delay, apply today!

For more information, visit the page here on the city of Chicago's website.

What do you think about this program from the city of Chicago? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.