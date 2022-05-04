Money Available for Some Renters or Homeowners in Akron

Outstretched Hand holding money Photo by JP Valery (Unsplash/Creative Commons)

Need some help with your bills as costs keep to rise in Ohio? You're not alone. It's okay. No one can blame you as it seems like all expenses are going up these days. The great news is you have some fantastic options for support from government agencies.

First off, you will want to visit this resource page here that features information about the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA), Summit County Department of Jobs and Family Services and the Copley Outreach Center. Each of these agencies may be a great way to get help with your rent or mortgage.

Another option for individuals who rent is to visit Summit County Cares. What is this organization? Summit County Cares is the front door for various government funded assistance designed to help keep families and individuals living in Summit County, Ohio housed in the wake of the historic economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This organization has some specific qualifications for who they can help. First, you must be a resident of Summit County; a member of a household that has been financially impacted by COVID-19; and you must have gross income at or below 80% of the area median income guidelines.

Please don't hesitate to seek support as the funding for these organizations can vary during the year.

