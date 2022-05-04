Former Panera Bread Worker Reveals Food Secrets

Photo of Panera Bread exterior Photo By Miosotis Jade - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Did you know about the secret menu at Panera Bread? It absolutely exists and there are some incredibly tasty choices available. Here are some secret items to try courtesy of a former Panera Bread employee.

First off, there is a hidden "secret value menu" called Panera Value Duets. You can find it on the Panera Bread website here. Instead of paying $12 or $13, you can get your meal for only $6.99. The catch? It's just those items and no substitutions are allowed.

These other items are not as cheap as the Panera Value Duet items, but they are super tasty and worth trying.

Sierra Turkey Sandwich

The Sierra Turkey is a sandwich features your favorite vegetables, melted cheese, smoked chicken, cream, and bread. It is usually served with green or red sauce along with some drizzled balsamic vinaigrette for a light meal and you can have it at any point of the day. Here's the recipe in case you're not near a Panera Bread location so you can make it at home.

BBQ Avocado Flatbread

This one is so simple you'll wonder why you never had it earlier. You can make this menu item by replacing the smoked chicken with avocado in the BBQ Chicken Flatbread. That's it! This menu item is vegetarian, and it is very tasty!

Power Breakfast Egg White Bowl with Roasted Turkey

Try the Power Breakfast Egg White Bowl with Roasted Turkey. This secret menu item includes a healthy portion of cilantro jalapeño hummus, spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and fresh cilantro topped with tender, grilled, antibiotic-free chicken. The meal is low in calories but is quite filling.

Power Lettuce Steak Wraps

This menu item is incredible. If a Panera Bread employee does not recognize this item from the secret menu, you can explain it to them. Simply ask for some large lettuce leaves, cuts of sirloin steaks, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and basil pesto. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and cilantro to top off your menu.

