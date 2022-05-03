Why gas prices are on the rise in Delaware

man filing up car with gas Photo by Erik Mclean (Creative Commons/Unsplash)

In case you haven't noticed, gas prices are on the rise again in Delaware. Right now, at time of publishing the average price for gas in Delaware is at a statewide average of 4.259 per gallon which is five cents higher than the national average of 4.209 per gallon.

Over the last week, Delaware has seen the largest price increase in the country at more than 20 cents per gallon.

So, why exactly is gas going up again?

According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the price of gas is made up of several factors such as the cost of crude oil, refining costs and profit, distribution and marketing costs and profit, and taxes.

So you want to look at those specific areas to get an idea for why gas prices change.

According to Patrick De Haan at GasBuddy, he says "We’ve now seen the national average price of gasoline decline every week for the last month. This is not something we would have expected ahead of summer. However, the downturn could slow or could even reverse in the days ahead if the rally in oil prices continues."

De Haan is saying he was surprised gas prices were falling. He was really expecting them to go up. And now they are.

Here's a brief video from The Washington Post on this topic.

As oil prices go up, the price of gas will often increase too. In addition, summer travel affects both the supply and demand of gas which in turn influences the price. In this case, it makes sense that the price will continue to trend upward.

Despite higher fuel prices, summer travel is expected to soar this season amid high demand due to the pandemic.

