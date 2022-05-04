What Would Overturning Roe v. Wade Really Mean in California?

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307AIi_0fR9KEu500
people protesting in groupPhoto by Gayatri Malhotra (Unsplash)

If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court, what does such a change mean for California?

The state's abortion laws will likely become more permissive, not less. In Roe, the court found a constitutional right to abortion that limited states seeking to restrict the procedure, and the loss of the precedent will not compel pro-choice states to tighten abortion laws.

Governor Newsome recently shared this message on Twitter:

This response is a clear indication that the state of California will be fighting any and all changes by the Supreme Court.

"Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and grandmothers will not be silenced. The world is about to hear their fury. California will not sit back. We are going to fight like hell." Gov. Gavin Newsom

It is important to note that it is also not a foregone conclusion the court will overturn Roe v. Wade, as the opinion leaked was only a draft opinion and votes can change. The formal release of the opinion is expected sometime later this summer. If Roe v. Wade is in fact overturned, each state will then have to vote on this specific issue. How quickly state laws could change varies from state to state, such as in California.

What do you think about this news update? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

