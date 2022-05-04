Leaked Document Suggests Supreme Court May Strike Down Roe v. Wade

gavel for law Photo by Tingey Injury Law Firm (Creative Commons/Unsplash)

In a shocking turn of events, Politico has obtained a document that it states is written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade.

At the time of publishing, only Politico has this document. CNN nor any other news source has verified this document.

The draft opinion rejects 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights and a subsequent 1992 decision – Planned Parenthood v. Casey – that largely maintained the right.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito says.

The draft was circulated in early February. The final opinion has not been released and votes and language could pottentially change before opinions are formally released. The opinion in this case is not expected to be published until late June.



According to this document, the court would overturn Roe v. Wade which grants a federal constitutional right to an abortion. The opinion would be the most consequential abortion decision in decades.

This change would definitely change the landscape of women's reproductive health in America. In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has submitted comprehensive pro-life legislation to the Tennessee General Assembly that made Tennessee one of the most pro-life states in the country. Supporters who are pro-life will likely see this as a major step forward.

