Two Fun Things For Families To Do In The Akron Area This week (April 28th to April 30th)

Photo of girl playing at Cafe O Play Photo by John Green (Permission granted to Author)

Looking for something fun to do? The great news is you have a ton of amazing options in the Akron area. Here two fun events that you'll want to know about.

Cafe O' Play

Cafe O' Play is an indoor play cafe combining recreation, entertainment, and physically active play in a 9000 square foot facility. It's a perfect place to take your kids ages 10 and under.

Cafe O'Play and Tyrannosaurus Flex Fitness LLC are having Parent and Child Drum Fit ClassClass. The class is taking place on Thursday, April 28, at 9:00am. DrumFIT is a cardio drumming program that combines the mental health benefits of drumming with the overall health benefits of physical fitness for a full body workout. (All materials needed for this workout will be provided.)

This class is for kids and their parent/guardian. Kids are just $18 which includes the cost of the class and you'll also get play time at Cafe O'Play after the event. This is a great way to have a fun morning out of the house. Meet a friend with their kids and make it an event.

If you've never done DrumFit before, that's okay. This event would be a great way to try it out! There are still spots, but make sure to reserve beforehand as space is limited. Here is the link to sign up.

Shelf Life Bookstore

photo of inside of Shelf Life Photo by Danielle Sawat

Shelf Life is a fantastic independent book store located next to Magna Wine at 2115 Front St. Ste L in Cuyahoga Falls. This is a great store where you can find a variety of books by local authors native to the Akron area as well as many books for just one dollar each.

Independent Bookstore Day is Saturday April 30th. Shelf Life is celebrating by focusing on the local authors. If you stop in between 10 and 6, purchase a local author book and get a free regular priced book! There will be free stickers, bookmarks and art prints until supplies last! You might even get to meet some local authors in person!

Those are two fun family friendly events that you don't want to miss. Have you ever been to Shelf Life or Cafe O' Play?