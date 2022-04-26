Gas station accidentally charged 45 cents for fuel in Tennessee

Photo of Gas pump being used Photo by Erik McLean (Creative Commons)

For a brief few hours last week, a convenience store in Tennessee had the lowest fuel prices of any gas station in the country but the owner had no idea about what was happening.

One customer from Chattanooga, said he knew something was wrong when, after putting 12 gallons of premium gas in the tank of his car, the pump’s digital readout displayed a surprising total of only five dollars. The price per gallon? It was just 45 cents per gallon. That's quite the discount considering the national average for a gallon of gas is 4.12 per gallon right now, according to AAA.

"I just stopped to fill up and when I went to put the handle away, I was like well that’s not right.. I went inside and got the owner and tried to explain that his premium fuel was off by a decimal. The owner didn't understand. So I printed out my receipt. I showed him I put 12 gallons in my car for $5.64. He ran back around the counter started poking at his screen and then turned green. No one had told him in the last 5 hours." Henry DeHart

With the average cost of gas staying around four dollars per gallon— and the price of premium gas in Tennessee at $4.55 a gallon — the deep discount would have been welcome if it wasn't because of an error.

Gas stations don't actually make that much from selling gas. The majority of their profit comes from selling items such as food and drinks. Here's a breakdown that shows you more about the cost of gas from the Center For Investigative Reporting.

What do you think about this? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.