Still Haven't Filed Your Income Taxes? Here's What To Do In Ohio

tax return and coffee Photo by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons)

Whether you forgot about filing your taxes or you just like to do things at the last minute, the good news is you aren't completely out of time.

You can either do your taxes now (or over the weekend) or you can file an extension. Let's talk about how you can do your taxes right now.

First, you could go to HR Block or Turbo Tax. But those options can be pretty pricey with lots of hidden fees. Did you know that you can also file your taxes for free if you are an individual or family filing a tax return with income of less than $73,000? The name of the program is called IRS Free File. Eight different companies are part of this program this year. Each program has different rules, so please look at this IRS webpage for more information.

You can also file an extension here too with IRS Free File, no matter how much income you earned over the year. Just click here and pick a program to do that.

You May Still Be Able To Find Free Tax Support (But Hurry)

The IRS also has two free programs to help you file your taxes that may help you out. They are called the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs. These programs offer free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals. You can learn more about this program here from the IRS . Don't forget about your local and state taxes as well. You can file your state taxes when you file your federal return. Local income taxes will vary and you'll likely be able to file on your local city website (or find a link there).

Have you filed your taxes yet?