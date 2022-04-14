Columbus, OH

Meat Prices Increasing and Food Shortages in Ohio

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47z5B8_0f9K4NAU00
photo of meat section grocery storePhoto by Phototram (Creative Commons)

Analysts are saying that the prices of meat—specifically chicken breast, ground beef, and pork—are expected to go up again significantly over the course of 2022. This news is in light of a protein inflation note by Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI predicts that most protein prices are expected to increase "substantially" due to the higher feed costs, with the price of chicken breast reaching as high as 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2022. (source)

So, why do prices keep soaring with no end in sight?

There are several factors to consider. It's a combination things: the supply chain, the ongoing labor shortage, and the pandemic. (source) When these things come together, it's no surprise here have been food shortages for some items too.

Where We Stand With Prices Right Now

According to Numbeo.com data from March 2022, one pound of chicken is approximately $4.69 in Columbus, Ohio. The same pound of chicken is $5.45 in Cleveland, Ohio. (source) If Evercore ISI is correct, you can expect this number to rise both in Columbus to well over five dollars for a pound of chicken and well over six dollars for a pound of chicken in Cleveland. That's just one specific example, but you get the picture.

So, what can you do about these rising costs?

The first thing you can do is become a smarter shopper. By simply reducing the number of trips that you make to the store each week or month reduces the odds of unnecessary purchases and also minimizes the amount of money you spend on gasoline driving back and forth. Shop the sales. Try to pay careful attention to sales on items you know you use.

Are prices rising where you live in Ohio?

