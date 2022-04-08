Cuyahoga Falls, OH

New Events Coming To Downtown Cuyahoga Falls

Jake Wells

outdoor concertPhoto by Maxime BHM (Creative Commons)

The weather is getting warmer. The birds are chirping and you don't need a coat or jacket (all of the time). That's right, summer is not too far away. Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters recently announced the return of the Falls Downtown Fridays. These concerts and events will take place in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls from June 17 through August 12, 2022. The events will run from 6-10 p.m. on Friday nights.

Each event will feature music, retail and market vendors, craft beer selections from HiHO Brewing Co. and Missing Mountain Brewery, food vendors, and family-friendly activities. In addition, nonprofit agencies serving residents of Cuyahoga Falls will be raising funds from the events. 

Mayor Walters recently said,"We are proud to welcome residents and visitors back to Downtown Cuyahoga Falls this summer as we come together to celebrate good local music, food, and fun while enjoying our beautiful downtown.” (source)

So here is a snapshot of the 2022 Falls Downtown Fridays Schedule:

  • JUNE 17 - Big Pop (opener: Candace Campana)
  • JUNE 24 - Marc Lee Shannon (opener: Jeff Klemm & The Letters)
  • JULY 1 - Hey Monea (opener: Twin Atomic)
  • JULY 8 - Roxxymoron (opener: Summit Sky)
  • JULY 22 - The Shootouts (opener: Indre)
  • JULY 29 - The Michael Weber Show (opener: JD & Ken)
  • AUGUST 5 - Carlos Jones & the PLUS BAND (opener: Matt Jackson)
  • AUGUST 12 - Buck Naked Band (opener: Madison Cummins)

If you've ever been to the Rockin' On The River series in the past, there are some similarities, but these events are much more family friendly.

If you haven't been to downtown Cuyahoga Falls in a while, you don't have to wait until June to visit! You can have a great visit to downtown Cuyahoga Falls right now. There are many great new shops and restaurants. Enjoy a nice stroll downtown right now with some fantastic popcorn or a delightful treat from Gourmet Popper Cafe, pick up a great new book at Shelf Life or visit Asterisk for a wonderful cup of coffee.

