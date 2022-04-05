(Video) Taxes Are Due Soon, But Don’t Call the IRS for Help

tax paper work Photo by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons)

Not too many people enjoy doing their taxes, but this year could potentially be one of the worst tax years ever.

This year's tax season is expected to face many refund delays and filing discrepancies as Americans now have to include pandemic-related government stimulus payments and much more when filing their 2021 tax returns.

Here's more info from ABC Action News.

As a result, more people than ever are expected to seek help from the IRS to either file their taxes or to check up on refund processing. Last filing season, the IRS received more than 145 million calls from Jan. 1 to May 17, more than four times the calls than in an average year, the IRS said. (source)

This year the IRS want's people to look for help elsewhere — from its online tax filing resources to free third-party options. For example, one resource is The IRS's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs. This program offers free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals. You can learn more about this program here from the IRS . If you live in Ohio, you can likely find tax assistance at your local libraries. Here is a helpful tool so you can locate a library near you in Ohio.

What If You've Already Filed?

If you have filed and you're expecting a refund, you can check the status of a refund by using the Where's My Refund? tool on IRS.gov. Information for the most current tax year filed is generally available within 24 hours after the IRS acknowledges receipt of a taxpayer's e-filed return.

According to the IRS, Many different factors can affect the timing of a refund after the IRS receives a return. A manual review may be necessary when a return has errors, is incomplete or is affected by identity theft or fraud. (source)

Have you filed your taxes yet for this year?