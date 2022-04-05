(Video) Virginia Resident Finds Her Winning Lottery Ticket In Trash

fan of cash Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

Imagine this. You've been playing the lottery for years and never been able to win. Sure, you've won a few dollars here and there, but you've never won the jackpot or anything like that. Then, on one magical day, you finally win the jackpot! You know it! You're searching the house left and right. You know you won, but you can't find the ticket. You're searching absolutely everywhere. In the car, in the couch cushions, everywhere. Then you start to get really desperate and start searching through the trash can.

That's exactly what happened to Mary Elliot of Buckingham County, Virginia. She won the Virginia lottery on February 24, but she had already tossed the ticket in the trash.

To make matters even more wild, Elliot's ticket was covered in coffee stains and wouldn't scan. "When I saw I'd won, I couldn't stop shaking to save my life!" she said in a statement from Virginia Lottery. (source)

You can watch more about the story here from Fox 5.

Thankfully, the officials at Virginia Lottery's Prize Zone West in Henrico were able to verify that Elliot had matched all five winning numbers in the lottery drawing. As a result, Elliott was awarded her the $110,000 top prize.

According to the Virginia Lottery, The Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a jackpot that starts at $100,000 and grows and also has the EZ Match add-on. (source)

What would you do with $110,000? Have you ever thrown away a winning ticket for any amount?