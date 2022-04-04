A New 2021 Tax Change And Free Resources For Filing Your 2021 Return





Tax returns and forms Photo by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons)

Have you been putting off doing your taxes? If so, that's okay because you still have time to file. I also have some important tax information that can save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. First, let's talk about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). The ARP allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. That's right, you can get money if you missed work due to COVID-19. You can read more on this here from the IRS.

More Good News To Save You Money

Speaking of the IRS, did you know that you can also file your taxes for free if you are an individual or family filing a tax return with income of less than $73,000? (You can also file an extension here too no matter how much income you have too.) The name of the program is called IRS Free File. This program is available only through IRS.gov., so please don't go anywhere else other than the official IRS website. The companies that are participating in the program for 2021 taxes include: Freetax USA, OLT, Taxact, Free1040TaxReturn, EZtaxreturn, TaxSlayer, 1040Now and File Your Taxes. Each program has different rules, so please look at this IRS webpage which will give you even more information about the Free File program.

Get Tax Support At No Cost At All