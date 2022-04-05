Employees Get Two Weeks Paid Vacation Before Starting At New York Business

relaxing on vacation Photo by Chen Mizarach (Creative Commons)

How does two weeks of paid vacation sound before you even start working at a job? That's exactly what SevenRooms is doing with all new hires.

I don't know about you, but searching for and finding a job is really stressful. Having a nice break before starting at a new job sounds like a great idea to help employees start on the right foot. Especially when burn out is all too common. According to WebMD, many of the symptoms of burnout can feel like symptoms of stress. You may feel tired or exhausted. You're lacking enthusiasm and have feelings of negativity toward your current position. You may even not be able to perform your job. (source)

SevenRooms makes software to help restaurants manage bookings and collect guest information. Paul McCarthy is SevenRooms’ chief people officer. McCarthy says that this idea came together last summer as employers became more desperate for jobseekers who are now more in-demand and also more burnt out than ever. (source)

In addition to giving new hires two weeks of paid vacation, SevenRooms also asks all employees to take five consecutive days of vacation twice a year. (source) From a business stand point, this makes a lot of sense. The cost of two weeks vacation is going to create more in goodwill and even loyalty from the employee than the business will lose in revenue. The fact remains that happier employees are more productive. When an employee is unhappy, he or she becomes a problem in the company as that negative attitude often spreads to other employees.

What do you think of this policy for new hires?