Ohio Native Logan Paul Wears 6 Million Dollar Pokemon Card as Jewelry at Wrestlemania

Logan Paul photo Photo by Erik Drost (Creative Commons)

If you have six million dollars to spend on a Pokemon card, why not flaunt it? That's exactly what internet personality, boxer, and Pokémon investor Logan Paul did recently when he wore that Pokemon card during his WrestleMania 38 appearance.

Is this Pokemon card really worth six million dollars? Well, that is hard to say as the value of collectibles fluctuates greatly and really depends on the buyer. This particular version of Pikachu Illustrator was recently rated as GEM Mint 10 by the PSA grading company, indicating it is a near-perfect condition. That makes it the only recorded Pikachu Illustrator card to have received this rating.

Who Is Logan Paul?

Logan Alexander Paul is an American YouTuber and social media personality from Ohio. He also attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio until he dropped out to pursue a career in social media in 2014. In addition to posting on his own YouTube channel, he has a podcast called Impaulsive. He currently has more than 23 million subscribers on YouTube as of January 2022. He was also one of the original stars on Vine. The surprising thing is that his entire net worth is approximately 35 million dollars according to this source. In theory, Logan would be wearing an estimated 20% of his net worth at the Wrestlemania event.

So, Why Did Logan Wear This Card?

The truth is that Logan's entire business revolves around him promoting himself. Make no mistake, he wants the attention of an audience. He wants the clicks and for people to talk about him and what he does. Then he uses his fame to make more money so he can keep doing more things like this to make more money. He considers himself to be an entertainer, so it's natural that he would pursue boxing and wrestling in addition to social media.

