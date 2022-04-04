Ohio Will Use Aerial Speed Enforcement Statewide

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J9LMC_0eymtQEI00
Police traffic stopPhoto by Jonathan Cooper (Creative Commons)

Drivers in Ohio beware. By the end of the year, Ohio State Highway Patrol pilots will be able to help local law enforcement catch speeders on any road in the Buckeye state.

Here's a quick video about how the air enforcement program works.

Aerial speed enforcement can use an air to ground visual point to point technique and/or utilize radar signal(s). It is important to note that the use of airplane / aircraft to enforce speed limit laws has NOT been given judicial recognition in all states. (source) Discrepancies in accuracy may occur if this activity is done correctly which also depends on police officer operation.

Police say that this program is fairer to motorists than radar. Radar records your speed instantaneously and doesn't take into account the fact that you could be decelerating. This approach takes the average speed over a certain distance. (source)

In Ohio, there are actually three different types of speed limits.

The most common is Ohio's basic speeding law. This law prohibits driving at a speed greater than is "reasonable or proper, having due regard to the traffic, surface, and width of the street or highway and any other conditions." (source)

There are also absolute speed limits. For example, if the absolute speed limit is 70 miles per hour and you drive faster than that, you've broken the law.

Ohio also uses "presumed" speed limits. If you exceed a presumed speed limit, it doesn't necessarily mean you're guilty. You still have the opportunity to prove in court that your speed was safe.

In theory, this aerial traffic enforcement would only be used with absolute speed limits.

What do you think of using aircrafts to enforce speed limits across the state?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# politics# traffic# safety# economy# money

Comments / 44

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, income taxes, and much more.

Akron, OH
11844 followers

More from Jake Wells

(Video) Taxes Are Due Soon, But Don’t Call the IRS for Help

tax paper workPhoto by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons) Not too many people enjoy doing their taxes, but this year could potentially be one of the worst tax years ever. This year's tax season is expected to face many refund delays and filing discrepancies as Americans now have to include pandemic-related government stimulus payments and much more when filing their 2021 tax returns.

Read full story
Virginia State

(Video) Virginia Resident Finds Her Winning Lottery Ticket In Trash

fan of cashPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Imagine this. You've been playing the lottery for years and never been able to win. Sure, you've won a few dollars here and there, but you've never won the jackpot or anything like that. Then, on one magical day, you finally win the jackpot! You know it! You're searching the house left and right. You know you won, but you can't find the ticket. You're searching absolutely everywhere. In the car, in the couch cushions, everywhere. Then you start to get really desperate and start searching through the trash can.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Employees Get Two Weeks Paid Vacation Before Starting At New York Business

relaxing on vacationPhoto by Chen Mizarach (Creative Commons) How does two weeks of paid vacation sound before you even start working at a job? That's exactly what SevenRooms is doing with all new hires.

Read full story
2 comments

A New 2021 Tax Change And Free Resources For Filing Your 2021 Return

Tax returns and formsPhoto by Kelly Sikkema (Creative Commons) Have you been putting off doing your taxes? If so, that's okay because you still have time to file. I also have some important tax information that can save you hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. First, let's talk about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). The ARP allows some individuals to get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals. That's right, you can get money if you missed work due to COVID-19. You can read more on this here from the IRS.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Native Logan Paul Wears 6 Million Dollar Pokemon Card as Jewelry at Wrestlemania

Logan Paul photoPhoto by Erik Drost (Creative Commons) If you have six million dollars to spend on a Pokemon card, why not flaunt it? That's exactly what internet personality, boxer, and Pokémon investor Logan Paul did recently when he wore that Pokemon card during his WrestleMania 38 appearance.

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky Has Billions Available In Stimulus Money For Rent And Mortgages

Stack of hundred dollar bills in halfPhoto by 401(K) 2012 (Creative Commons) Feeling some financial stress as bills are starting to pile up? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options for some financial support for you whether you own or rent your home.

Read full story
20 comments

Prices For Chicken, Ground Beef And Pork Expected To Rise Significantly

deli case at grocery storePhoto by Dianeduane (Creative Commons) The prices of chicken breast, ground beef, and pork are expected to go up again significantly over 2022. This news is in light of a protein inflation note by Evercore ISI that predicts most protein prices are expected to increase "substantially" due to the higher feed costs, with the price of chicken breast reaching as high as 70% year-over-year in the first half of 2022. (source)

Read full story
189 comments

Biden Shares Plan To Tax Richest Americans

President Biden SpeakingPhoto by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons) The White House just shared a new minimum tax on billionaires that would completely change how individuals are taxed in the United States.

Read full story
17 comments

Biden's Approval Rating Falls To Record Low This Week

President Biden ListeningPhoto by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons) President Biden has had a very rough month of March. Recently revealed information shows Biden's overall approval rating has declined to 40 percent, and the survey revealed that 55 percent of respondents did not approve of how he is doing as president. (source)

Read full story
263 comments

Unemployment Drops As The Economy Continues To Grow

Photo of President Joe BidenPhoto by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons) How is the economy really doing right now under President Biden? You might feel like with rising prices--especially gas prices--that the economy is not doing well. But that's a short-term issue from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that really isn't Biden's fault. I expand on that more here. During Joe Biden's first 12 months in office, employers added a record 6.6 million jobs. This figure is by far the strongest record of any president's first year in office. (source)

Read full story

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.

Read full story
242 comments
Raleigh, NC

Local Nurse Has A Huge Lottery Ticket Surprise

Photo of lottery ticketPhoto by Erik McLean (Creative Commons) Who hasn't dreamed of winning the lottery? So when a local nurse found a winning ticket, she drove to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to cash her ticket, she had no idea that her winning ticket could be worth a lot more valuable than she thought.

Read full story
2 comments

Billions In Stimulus Money Available For Mortgages And Rent

dollar bills and coinsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are those bills starting to pile up? Are you really feeling the financial squeeze? If so, know you're not alone. And the good news is that you have options for some financial support for you whether you own or rent your home.

Read full story
16 comments
Tennessee State

Governor Lee Wants To Cut Your Grocery Bill In Tennessee

Counting Dollar BillsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Creative Commons) How does a small break on groceries sound over the next month? That's exactly what Gov. Lee is doing as he recently announced a proposal for a 30-day suspension on state and local grocery sales tax as inflation rates continue to soar across the nation.

Read full story
45 comments
Ohio State

Billions In Stimulus Money Is Available For Rent

Holding money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) The last two COVID stimulus packages passed by Congress set aside a total of $46.6 billion to help renters pay overdue rent and utility costs.(source) So far, between $25 billion and $30 billion of the aid has been paid out, the United States Department of the Treasury recently shared. (source) That means as much as $21.5 billion, or over 46%, of the funds are still available.

Read full story
3 comments
Akron, OH

Akron Filmmaker Breaks Kickstarter Record With New Film

Making moviePhoto by Cornell Academy (Creative Commons) Just a few weeks into a Kickstarter campaign, Ohio native Chris Stuckmann's film Shelby Oaks has become the most-funded horror film project on Kickstarter. This movie is to be written and directed by YouTube movie reviewer Chris Stuckmann. Stuckmann is known for his YouTube channel where he has almost two million subscribers. The film is based on a recent Internet mystery about a group of missing paranormal investigators.

Read full story
Akron, OH

A Local Business Selling Soap Is Transforming Lives In Ohio

Bars of soapPhoto by Auriela Bouris (Creative Commons) When you think of soap, you don't typically think of lives being changed. But that's exactly what Hope Soap is doing. The owner of Hope Soap is Nathan Walden. Nathan once struggled with a skin issue called dermatitis. After years of doctors appointments, testing, and medication, he decided to create his own remedy.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Momentum Building For Monthly Stimulus Payment Program

Stack of Money on wheelsPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) As you know, gas prices are at an all-time high, as is inflation too at approximately 7.5%. (source) You're probably wondering what you can do right now in New York City. Well, first let's look at the programs already in place. during the 2021 tax year, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but this expired in 2022. You'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund. (Source) So it is wise to file right now if you haven't already.

Read full story
3 comments

Why Is Inflation So High Right Now?

Counting money with calculatorPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) In January 2022, inflation was at 7.5%, the highest rate in 40 years, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. (source)

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy