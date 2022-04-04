Ohio Will Use Aerial Speed Enforcement Statewide

Police traffic stop Photo by Jonathan Cooper (Creative Commons)

Drivers in Ohio beware. By the end of the year, Ohio State Highway Patrol pilots will be able to help local law enforcement catch speeders on any road in the Buckeye state.

Here's a quick video about how the air enforcement program works.

Aerial speed enforcement can use an air to ground visual point to point technique and/or utilize radar signal(s). It is important to note that the use of airplane / aircraft to enforce speed limit laws has NOT been given judicial recognition in all states. (source) Discrepancies in accuracy may occur if this activity is done correctly which also depends on police officer operation.

Police say that this program is fairer to motorists than radar. Radar records your speed instantaneously and doesn't take into account the fact that you could be decelerating. This approach takes the average speed over a certain distance. (source)

In Ohio, there are actually three different types of speed limits.

The most common is Ohio's basic speeding law. This law prohibits driving at a speed greater than is "reasonable or proper, having due regard to the traffic, surface, and width of the street or highway and any other conditions." (source)

There are also absolute speed limits. For example, if the absolute speed limit is 70 miles per hour and you drive faster than that, you've broken the law.

Ohio also uses "presumed" speed limits. If you exceed a presumed speed limit, it doesn't necessarily mean you're guilty. You still have the opportunity to prove in court that your speed was safe.

In theory, this aerial traffic enforcement would only be used with absolute speed limits.

What do you think of using aircrafts to enforce speed limits across the state?