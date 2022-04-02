Kentucky Has Billions Available In Stimulus Money For Rent And Mortgages

Stack of hundred dollar bills in half Photo by 401(K) 2012 (Creative Commons)

Feeling some financial stress as bills are starting to pile up? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options for some financial support for you whether you own or rent your home.

Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.

Programs For Those Who Rent Their Home

First, let's focus on those who rent. In Kentucky, you actually have several things you can do if you would like some money for your rent. For example, you can go to the Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund website. There is also a Housing Stabilization Program that is definitely worth looking into as well. You can search the entire state database here.

You can watch this short video here for more info.

Options Available For Homeowners

But what if you own your home? It's great to know that you have some options available too. The first thing you can do is go here to find out more about a specific government program that is open to many applicants. If you know that your situation is short-term and temporary, you can go here. If you know that your situation is more long-term, you can go here. Now when you apply, you'll need some detailed information such as your monthly mortgage statement, information about any other mortgages on your home, two recent pay stubs (or a quarterly profit and loss statement for those self-employed), and more. (source)

And don't forget about other programs in Kentucky that are available here on this resource page.