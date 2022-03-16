(Opinion) The Browns Can't Get Rid Of Baker Soon Enough

Jake Wells

Baker Mayfield wearing hatPhoto by Erik Drost (Creative Commons)

It's time. Baker Mayfield has to go. The Browns will be better without him too.

Baker completely held the entire franchise hostage last year by playing with injuries. (Sure the coaches are to blame too as well.) The Browns should of made the playoffs. There is no reason why they did not, other than Baker's stubbornness. He clearly was not honest with the coaches and trainers. While many people view Baker's ego as a good thing, it actually gets in the way.

In addition, Baker is simply too small to be a professional quarterback. You can't teach height. Baker is listed as six foot one inches tall. But how often are official listings accurate? To say he is a few inches shorter is not a stretch at all.

I'd rather be told a hard truth than a nice lie. For several years now, Browns fans have been told the nice lie that Baker is a franchise quarterback. He's not.

Now that Baker is officially on the trading block, Baker is braking his social media hiatus to say "I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process. I have given the franchise everything I have. That is something I've always done at every stage, and at every level. And that will not change wherever I take my next snap. Whatever happens." (source)

This quote sounds a lot like Baker is trying to shift the blame and do some PR. He knows he's gone. If he's not, the Browns have an even bigger problem on their hands: a locker room that knows the organization does not remotely support Baker. There is no going back. Baker has to go, right now.

