How CDC Changes For Mask Guidelines In Ohio Affect You

Recently The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask guidelines for up to 70% of the US population, or 63% of counties in the United States, including Ohio.

Here's a quick snapshot of the changes made by the CDC.

us photo by CDC

As you can see, most of Ohio is in either yellow or green. But what does that mean for you? I'll cover these questions below.

What to do if you're in a county that is yellow or green

If you are in yellow or green county you will want to consider wearing a mask if you are immune-compromised or at high risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household or if has those risk factors. Otherwise, if you have been vaccinated you are safe to go without a mask. If you're not sure, it's always best to be safe. That's why it is a good idea to wear a mask when you go shopping in a store.

What if I live in a county that's orange

If you're in an orange county, you'll want to wear a mask indoors. In addition, anyone who has high risk factors or are immune-compromised should avoid nonessential indoor activities. People who are in contact with someone who is immune-compromised or at higher risk should wear a mask around that person.

The CDC still recommends that everyone get vaccinated and boosted, if they haven't already, and test themselves if they feel sick. People with COVID-19 symptoms, a positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should continue to mask up, regardless of transmission rates in their area, the CDC said. (Source)