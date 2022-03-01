Two 2021 Tax Changes To Help You Get More Money

There are two important tax changes that you need to consider before you file your taxes this year. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) went into affect last year. With it came some changes that many people do not know about: some individuals can get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this specific tax change: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals.

So what does this mean for you? The good news is that it means if you are self-employed and you or a family member had COVID-19 during 2021 but did not get paid sick time off, you can likely get a credit. And this tax credit in many cases will likely boost your refund. The tax credit for paid sick leave wages is equal to the sick leave wages paid for COVID-19 related reasons for up to two weeks (80 hours), and is limited to $511 per day and $5,110 in the aggregate, at 100 percent of the employee's regular rate of pay.It's called the paid sick and family leave credit. For more information on this new law go here.

Don't Forget About This Tax Issue From Last Year Either

Also, don't forget about the child tax credits from the IRS from 2021. You can find even more information on this here. You might be wondering who specifically is can receive the child tax credit? To be eligible for advance payments of the Child Tax Credit, you must have filed a 2019 or 2020 tax return and claimed the Child Tax Credit or given your tax information in 2020 to get those cash payments.