Is Another Stimulus Payment Coming For West Virginia?

What can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government as a resident of West Virginia this year? During 2021, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the end of 2021. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring. So, if you have kids between the ages of 6 to 17 years old, you'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund. So please consider filing your taxes as early as possible. There are even free programs to help you do so such as this right here from the IRS.

Are There Any Other Options?

Are you just left high and dry during this time of rising costs and inflation? The hard truth is your options are more limited right now as a lot of programs have closed. That being said, if you have a business, you may have some options that are definitely worth looking into. For starters, there are debt relief options available with the United States Small Business Administration. There are micro loans, as well as home disaster and business loans available. For more info, click here .

Three More Options To Consider

Make sure that you received all of the money you are entitled to from the IRS. If you haven't filed taxes in 2020 (or even 2019) you very likely are owed some money. You can use this IRS tool here to get the money you deserve. Check there to view your online IRS account to see that you have in fact received all stimulus payments.

In addition, as a West Virginia resident, you may be eligible for the WV Works program. WV WORKS provides monthly cash assistance to eligible families. There are certain requirements that you must meet to enroll in the program, such as being having a child or being the head the household. For more information and to apply, you can visit this website. There are also more programs available such as a school clothing allowance, home energy assistance and more here at this website from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.