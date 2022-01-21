Will You Be Getting Another Stimulus Payment In 2022?

Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government as a resident of Kentucky? During 2021, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the end of last year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring. So, if you have kids between the ages of 6 to 17 years old, there is definitely money coming for you. You'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund, so it is very wise to file your taxes as early as possible.

But What Can You Do If You Have No Kids?

Are you just left high and dry during this time of rising costs and inflation? The hard truth is your options are more limited right now as a lot of programs have closed. That being said, if you have a business, you may have some options that are definitely worth looking into. For starters, there are debt relief options available with the United States Small Business Administration. There are micro loans, as well as home disaster and business loans available. For more info, click here.

In addition, eligible Americans will be able to request a Recovery Rebate Credit at tax time to get their money they are owed from the IRS. The Recovery Rebate Credit is authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and the COVID-related Tax Relief Act. Generally, this credit will increase the amount of your tax refund or decrease the amount of the tax you owe. (Source)

To be eligible for the full amount on the third round of checks, individuals need to have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less and married couples filing jointly need to have an AGI of $150,000 or less.

Those who qualify will be able to claim the child on your 2021 tax return - which will be filed in 2022.

Two More Things To Consider

Make sure that you received all of the money you are entitled to from the IRS. If you haven't filed taxes in 2020 (or even 2019) you very likely are owed some money. You can use this IRS tool here to get the money you deserve. Check there to view your online IRS account to see that you have in fact received all stimulus payments.

In addition, as a resident of Kentucky, you may be eligible for the Healthy At Home Eviction Relief fund which is available to tenants in any Kentucky county outside of Fayette County and Jefferson County. As long as you have experienced income reduction/loss or other economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, applicants may seek assistance with rent, utilities, or both. You can visit this website to apply for assistance.