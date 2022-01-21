Simple Ways To Save Some Money Or Make Some Cash Today

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvHyo_0dohajcU00
walletPhoto by Artem Balaikin (Unsplash/Creative Commons)

Noticing that basically everything costs a lot more now than it did even a few months ago? You're not alone!

While there is some good news, like that unemployment is down significantly from 6.4 percent in June to 3.5 percent in November in Northeast Ohio (source), in order for employers to hire and keep workers, wages have increased significantly.

In addition, supplier costs have soared. In addition, the Consumer Price Index has increased 7 percent over the past twelve months, this is the largest 12-month increase since June 1982. (Source)

If you're not familiar with CPI, the Consumer Price Index is a measure that examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services, such as transportation, food, and medical care. It's the most accurate statistic for measuring inflation.

So what can you do about this as costs are rising in Ohio?

Sell unused items

The first thing you can do is look around your house to see if you have anything you're not using to see if you can sell it. There is a Facebook group for everything these days. Don't forget Facebook Marketplace, either. There are also apps like Mercari too you can try out. These are great places to sell technology, video games, furniture, decor items, a sewing machine, and much more. If you decide to sell local, it's a good idea to take some precautions and meet with buyers at a local police station as they have dedicated areas for online purchases. It's wise to take a friend too. Or, you can always just ship your items.

Get Things For Free (Seriously!)

There are often many local no-buy groups on Facebook. That's right everything is FREE. I've seen people score brand new baby gear, clothing, a water dispenser, workout equipment, books, and even food. Most people have excess and feel like sharing it, which is a beautiful thing. Take them up on it.

Use Coupon Apps

Use your smartphone to save some extra cash. When you're at the store, check your retailer's app to see what discounts and coupons you could use while you're there. Some apps like Ibotta and Fetch Rewards allow you to scan the receipt once your shopping trip is complete. There are also lots of promo codes for MANY items when you search websites like Retailmenot.

Slash Your Fixed Expenses

Fixed expenses are up for negotiation e.g cell phone plans, insurance plans, warranties, etc. Call any competitor and see if you can find a better plan than you currently have with your current provider. Sometimes companies will offer new customer bonus rates, which would allow for some quick cash flow.

Even if you choose not to change providers, you can still call your current one and ask if there is any way you can lower your bill. I have contacted my internet provider several times over the years to ask for a loyal customer discount.

Don't Forget Local Options

There are many community resources you can use. For example, many utility companies have a program where they will waive your bill if you meet specific criteria. Some non-profits and foundations can help with bills and other living expenses. Ask around. Contact your library or even your utility company directly for more information. Take advantage of the many resources at your fingertips here in Ohio.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# inflation# taxes# saving money

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, weather and much more.

Akron, OH
3558 followers

More from Jake Wells

Will You Be Getting Another Stimulus Payment In 2022?

moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government as a resident of Kentucky? During 2021, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the end of last year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring. So, if you have kids between the ages of 6 to 17 years old, there is definitely money coming for you. You'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund, so it is very wise to file your taxes as early as possible.

Read full story
17 comments

Save Cash By Doing Your Taxes For Free With The IRS Free File

taxesPhoto by Cytonn Photography (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Dreading doing your taxes? Well, taxes might not be a ton of fun, but the good news is that you likely have a refund coming if you have children. Even if you don't have any children, odds are really good that you'll get a refund with the many deductions and credits available today. And on that note, many people don't even have to pay for tax software to file to get a refund.

Read full story
11 comments

Will You Be Getting Another Stimulus Payment From The Government? (Some Good News For Californians.)

cashPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government? Well, during the 2021 tax year, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the beginning of this year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old.The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring.

Read full story
17 comments

Expect More Snow Soon In West Virginia

snow man and dogPhoto by Herbert Goetch (Unsplash/Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in West Virginia? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in West Virginia this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
3 comments

How To Write A Good Thank You Note

thank you notePhoto by Aaron Burden (Unsplash) You want to know how to write a great thank you note, but what should you say? How can you truly express gratitude? This guide will show you everything you need to know about writing an outstanding thank you note.A thank you note doesn’t have to be overly long or complicated. They should be personal and heartfelt according to the occasion and recipient.Here’s how you can get started:

Read full story
12 comments
Columbus, OH

Lack of School Bus Drivers Leads To 700K Law Suit

school busPhoto by Megan Lee (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Groveport Madison school district, located southeast of Columbus, received a fine from the Ohio Department of Education said last year the district was breaking state law by not busing students attending a Columbus charter school. As a result, Groveport Madison owes the state of Ohio $689,000.

Read full story

The Northeast Is Seeing Frigid Cold This Week

cold weatherPhoto by Arisa Chattasa (Upsplash/Creative Commons) Been outside lately? If you're freezing, know that you're not alone! On Monday, over 15 million people were under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England according to NBC News.

Read full story
51 comments

Petition For $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks Hits 3 Million Poeple

moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Would you like an extra $2,000 per month right now? That's what Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner say. Bonin created a Change.org petition two years ago requesting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition has recently surpassed 3 million signatures, as reported by CNBC.

Read full story
279 comments
New York City, NY

New York, More Snow Is Likely Coming Your Way

snowmanPhoto by Miriam Zillies (Unsplash/Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in New York? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in New York this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

More Snow Is Likely In Kentucky

snowmanPhoto by Myriam Ziles (Unsplash) How much snow can you expect this winter in Kentucky? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Kentucky this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
14 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee, Be Prepared For More Snow

SnowmanPhoto by Shelley Pauls (Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in Tennessee? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Tennessee this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
24 comments
Kentucky State

Winter Storm Leads To Massive 75 Car Pileup In Kentucky

snow stormPhoto by Rémi Jacquaint (Unsplash/ Creative Commons) A massive winter pileup involving up to 75 cars and trucks has blocked Interstate 64 in Kentucky for hours on Thursday as the region has been battered by severe snow and ice. As the cold weather came blasting through in the afternoon, police received calls about vehicles "off the roadway" in Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state, Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said in anews release on Facebook. Both sides of I-64 were closed down several times and it is still very icy at this time.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Why California May See $6 Gas Soon

gas pumpPhoto by SippaKorn Yamkiskorn (Unsplash Creative Commons) It would be a good idea to start saving a little something extra as it will likely cost more to drive your car in 2022, predicts gas price tracking firm GasBuddy.

Read full story
164 comments
Long Beach, CA

8 Million Gallons of Sewage Means Closures In Long Beach

beach closedPhoto by Peter Burka (Creative Commons) All swimming areas at beaches in Long Beach have been closed temporarily due to a huge sewage spill. Long Beach city officials announced the spill in a news release Friday, confirming millions of gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.

Read full story
1 comments

Should You Expect More Money From The Government In 2022?

moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here we are in 2022. What can we expect in terms of stimulus money or tax credits from the government? Well, we know that the final Child Tax Credit ended on December 15, 2021. But the good news is there have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.

Read full story
150 comments
Michigan State

Will There Be A White Christmas This Year In Michigan?

snowmanPhoto by Chanel Chomse (Creative Commons) Wondering if you will be seeing a white Christmas this year in Michigan? Will you be building a snowman or going sled riding and sipping hot chocolate? This question is one that is asked every holiday season. Take a look at the following graphics and table below were created from historical data from NOAA'S National Climatic Data Center (NCDC). It reflects the normal chance, or probability, of a white Christmas historically.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin, You Can Expect More Snow This Winter

snowmanPhoto by Felix Burger (Creative Commons) Wondering how much snow you'll get this winter season? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Wisconsin this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a helpful tool that is made each year to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
12 comments
Illinois State

Illinois, More Snow Is Likely Coming

snowmenPhoto by Artem Kniaz (Creative Commons) Wondering how much snow can be expected this winter season? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Illinois this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a helpful tool that is made each year to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cuyahoga Falls and Stow Are Now Holding Toy Drive For Children In Kentucky

Teddy BearPhoto by -drz- (Creative Commons) As you are out wrapping up your holiday shopping, you might want to consider picking up a toy or two for the children of Kentucky who were impacted by the tornadoes that damaged Kentucky last week.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy