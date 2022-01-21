Simple Ways To Save Some Money Or Make Some Cash Today

Noticing that basically everything costs a lot more now than it did even a few months ago? You're not alone!

While there is some good news, like that unemployment is down significantly from 6.4 percent in June to 3.5 percent in November in Northeast Ohio (source), in order for employers to hire and keep workers, wages have increased significantly.

In addition, supplier costs have soared. In addition, the Consumer Price Index has increased 7 percent over the past twelve months, this is the largest 12-month increase since June 1982. (Source)

If you're not familiar with CPI, the Consumer Price Index is a measure that examines the weighted average of prices of a basket of consumer goods and services, such as transportation, food, and medical care. It's the most accurate statistic for measuring inflation.

So what can you do about this as costs are rising in Ohio?

Sell unused items

The first thing you can do is look around your house to see if you have anything you're not using to see if you can sell it. There is a Facebook group for everything these days. Don't forget Facebook Marketplace, either. There are also apps like Mercari too you can try out. These are great places to sell technology, video games, furniture, decor items, a sewing machine, and much more. If you decide to sell local, it's a good idea to take some precautions and meet with buyers at a local police station as they have dedicated areas for online purchases. It's wise to take a friend too. Or, you can always just ship your items.

Get Things For Free (Seriously!)

There are often many local no-buy groups on Facebook. That's right everything is FREE. I've seen people score brand new baby gear, clothing, a water dispenser, workout equipment, books, and even food. Most people have excess and feel like sharing it, which is a beautiful thing. Take them up on it.

Use Coupon Apps

Use your smartphone to save some extra cash. When you're at the store, check your retailer's app to see what discounts and coupons you could use while you're there. Some apps like Ibotta and Fetch Rewards allow you to scan the receipt once your shopping trip is complete. There are also lots of promo codes for MANY items when you search websites like Retailmenot.

Slash Your Fixed Expenses

Fixed expenses are up for negotiation e.g cell phone plans, insurance plans, warranties, etc. Call any competitor and see if you can find a better plan than you currently have with your current provider. Sometimes companies will offer new customer bonus rates, which would allow for some quick cash flow.

Even if you choose not to change providers, you can still call your current one and ask if there is any way you can lower your bill. I have contacted my internet provider several times over the years to ask for a loyal customer discount.

Don't Forget Local Options

There are many community resources you can use. For example, many utility companies have a program where they will waive your bill if you meet specific criteria. Some non-profits and foundations can help with bills and other living expenses. Ask around. Contact your library or even your utility company directly for more information. Take advantage of the many resources at your fingertips here in Ohio.