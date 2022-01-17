Save Cash By Doing Your Taxes For Free With The IRS Fre File

Dreading doing your taxes? Well, taxes might not be a ton of fun, but the good news is that you likely have a refund coming if you have children. Even if you don't have any children, odds are really good that you'll get a refund with the many deductions and credits available today. And on that note, many people don't even have to pay for tax software to file to get a refund.

And if you are an individual or family filing a tax return with income of less than $73,000, you can file your taxes for free with IRS Free File. Today is the official launch of this program for the 2021 tax season. This program is available only through IRS.gov., so please don't go anywhere else other than the official IRS website.

Taxpayers can also use Free File to claim the remaining amount of their Child Tax Credit and claim any advance payments of the Child Tax Credit they did not receive in 2021. The Child Tax Credit rose to $3,600 in 2021.

Here is a video that helps break down everything for you.

This year, there are eight tax software providers offering products in English and two in Spanish. It is worth noting that Intuit, the company behind popular tax filing software TurboTax, announced that it will no longer participate in the IRS Free File program. (source)

The companies that are participating in the program for 2021 taxes include: Freetax USA, OLT, Taxact, Free1040TaxReturn, EZtaxreturn, TaxSlayer, 1040Now and File Your Taxes. Each program does have some limitations, so please look at this IRS webpage for more information.

With IRS cutbacks and the pandemic, it is very wise to file your taxes this year as soon as possible because delays are expected.

Are you planning on filing your taxes soon?