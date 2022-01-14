Expect More Snow Soon In West Virginia

snow man and dog Photo by Herbert Goetch (Unsplash/Creative Commons)

How much snow can you expect this winter in West Virginia? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in West Virginia this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

From the photo above, you can see that most of West Virginia has a 33 to 40 percent chance of having more snow than average this year. So how much snow does that really mean you'll likely get in West Virginia? Historically speaking, Elkins averages approximately 68.9 inches of snow per year. Beckley averages around 59 inches of snow per year. Bluefield gets around 35 inches of snow each year. This is according to this source which lists out most major cities in the state. You can just use these averages as a great starting point for what you can expect this winter.

If more snow is coming your way this year, It's very important that you are ready for winter weather.

Be Prepared For Severe Weather

Thankfully, there are a variety of things that you can do to ensure that you and your loved ones are safe. One of the most important things you can do is to drive safely in the snow. Here is a short helpful video to help you do just that.

Whenever you are facing severe weather, one of the smartest moves you can make is to inspect your vehicle. Winter weather can bring unexpected conditions, so make sure your vehicle is ready for ice and snow. Just having a blanket in your car and having a good snow scraper ready to go can make a huge difference when facing severe weather in the winter. .

The small steps you take right now can help you avoid trouble when severe weather comes your way.