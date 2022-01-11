Petition For $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks Hits 3 Million Poeple

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVXLO_0dian1Ex00
moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash/Creative Commons)

Would you like an extra $2,000 per month right now? That's what Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner say. Bonin created a Change.org petition two years ago requesting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition has recently surpassed 3 million signatures, as reported by CNBC.

"I think that's what 3 million people are saying, which is, 'We just need certainty. We need to have something we can plan on month after month,'" Bonin told CNBC.

"Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care. These are all reasons that checks need to be targeted to people who are still struggling and that Congress needs to learn from this past year," Bonin wrote in the petition.

So is relief coming? Well, there's some good news and some not so good news there.

Only Relief In Sight Coming From The IRS

Is relief on the way for the average American family? For the 2021 tax year, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but this expired in 2022. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old. A payment of $250 each month was made for those families with ages between 6 to 17. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring.

So there is definitely money coming for those families with children. You'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund, but this is concerning as the IRS has already said to expect delays.

"The pandemic continues to create challenges," says IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. (Source)

But what about those who are retired or don't have kids? Are you just left high and dry during this time of rising costs? The hard truth is your options are more limited right now as a lot of programs have closed. Perhaps one of the best things we can do is to sign this petition and let your government representative know that you want more relief during this time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# stimulus# government# economy# pandemic

Comments / 277

Published by

Sharing helpful stories with you about local businesses, weather and much more.

Akron, OH
3301 followers

More from Jake Wells

Will You Be Getting Another Stimulus Payment From The Government? (Some Good News For Californians.)

cashPhoto by Jinyun (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government? Well, during the 2021 tax year, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the beginning of this year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old.The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring.

Read full story
7 comments

Now You Can File Your Taxes For Free With The IRS

taxesPhoto by Cytonn Photography (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Dreading doing your taxes? Well, taxes might not be a ton of fun, but the good news is that you likely have a refund coming if you have children. Even if you don't have any children, odds are really good that you'll get a refund with the many deductions and credits available today. And on that note, many people don't even have to pay for tax software to file to get a refund.

Read full story
1 comments

Expect More Snow Soon In West Virginia

snow man and dogPhoto by Herbert Goetch (Unsplash/Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in West Virginia? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in West Virginia this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
3 comments

How To Write A Good Thank You Note

thank you notePhoto by Aaron Burden (Unsplash) You want to know how to write a great thank you note, but what should you say? How can you truly express gratitude? This guide will show you everything you need to know about writing an outstanding thank you note.A thank you note doesn’t have to be overly long or complicated. They should be personal and heartfelt according to the occasion and recipient.Here’s how you can get started:

Read full story
11 comments
Columbus, OH

Lack of School Bus Drivers Leads To 700K Law Suit

school busPhoto by Megan Lee (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Groveport Madison school district, located southeast of Columbus, received a fine from the Ohio Department of Education said last year the district was breaking state law by not busing students attending a Columbus charter school. As a result, Groveport Madison owes the state of Ohio $689,000.

Read full story

The Northeast Is Seeing Frigid Cold This Week

cold weatherPhoto by Arisa Chattasa (Upsplash/Creative Commons) Been outside lately? If you're freezing, know that you're not alone! On Monday, over 15 million people were under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England according to NBC News.

Read full story
51 comments
New York City, NY

New York, More Snow Is Likely Coming Your Way

snowmanPhoto by Miriam Zillies (Unsplash/Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in New York? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in New York this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

More Snow Is Likely In Kentucky

snowmanPhoto by Myriam Ziles (Unsplash) How much snow can you expect this winter in Kentucky? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Kentucky this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
14 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee, Be Prepared For More Snow

SnowmanPhoto by Shelley Pauls (Creative Commons) How much snow can you expect this winter in Tennessee? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Tennessee this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook created a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
24 comments
Kentucky State

Winter Storm Leads To Massive 75 Car Pileup In Kentucky

snow stormPhoto by Rémi Jacquaint (Unsplash/ Creative Commons) A massive winter pileup involving up to 75 cars and trucks has blocked Interstate 64 in Kentucky for hours on Thursday as the region has been battered by severe snow and ice. As the cold weather came blasting through in the afternoon, police received calls about vehicles "off the roadway" in Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state, Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said in anews release on Facebook. Both sides of I-64 were closed down several times and it is still very icy at this time.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Why California May See $6 Gas Soon

gas pumpPhoto by SippaKorn Yamkiskorn (Unsplash Creative Commons) It would be a good idea to start saving a little something extra as it will likely cost more to drive your car in 2022, predicts gas price tracking firm GasBuddy.

Read full story
164 comments
Long Beach, CA

8 Million Gallons of Sewage Means Closures In Long Beach

beach closedPhoto by Peter Burka (Creative Commons) All swimming areas at beaches in Long Beach have been closed temporarily due to a huge sewage spill. Long Beach city officials announced the spill in a news release Friday, confirming millions of gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.

Read full story
1 comments

Should You Expect More Money From The Government In 2022?

moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Here we are in 2022. What can we expect in terms of stimulus money or tax credits from the government? Well, we know that the final Child Tax Credit ended on December 15, 2021. But the good news is there have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.

Read full story
114 comments
Michigan State

Will There Be A White Christmas This Year In Michigan?

snowmanPhoto by Chanel Chomse (Creative Commons) Wondering if you will be seeing a white Christmas this year in Michigan? Will you be building a snowman or going sled riding and sipping hot chocolate? This question is one that is asked every holiday season. Take a look at the following graphics and table below were created from historical data from NOAA'S National Climatic Data Center (NCDC). It reflects the normal chance, or probability, of a white Christmas historically.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin, You Can Expect More Snow This Winter

snowmanPhoto by Felix Burger (Creative Commons) Wondering how much snow you'll get this winter season? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Wisconsin this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a helpful tool that is made each year to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
12 comments
Illinois State

Illinois, More Snow Is Likely Coming

snowmenPhoto by Artem Kniaz (Creative Commons) Wondering how much snow can be expected this winter season? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Illinois this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a helpful tool that is made each year to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
4 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Cuyahoga Falls and Stow Are Now Holding Toy Drive For Children In Kentucky

Teddy BearPhoto by -drz- (Creative Commons) As you are out wrapping up your holiday shopping, you might want to consider picking up a toy or two for the children of Kentucky who were impacted by the tornadoes that damaged Kentucky last week.

Read full story

Pennsylvania, Get Ready For Some Snow

snow manPhoto by Miriam Zilles (Unsplash) How much snow can you expect over the winter? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Pennsylvania this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a helpful tool that is made each year to to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Read full story
20 comments
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Visit These Shops In Cuyahoga Falls For The Perfect Holiday Gifts

Christmas presenthttps://unsplash.com/photos/IPx7J1n_xUc. This year don't waste your time fighting traffic at the big box stores. You can visit these local stores to find the perfect holiday gifts for all ages. Here are a few of my absolute favorite local shops that I can't recommend highly enough.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy