Petition For $2,000 Monthly Stimulus Checks Hits 3 Million Poeple

Would you like an extra $2,000 per month right now? That's what Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner say. Bonin created a Change.org petition two years ago requesting $2,000 monthly stimulus checks for all Americans. This petition has recently surpassed 3 million signatures, as reported by CNBC.

"I think that's what 3 million people are saying, which is, 'We just need certainty. We need to have something we can plan on month after month,'" Bonin told CNBC.

"Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care. These are all reasons that checks need to be targeted to people who are still struggling and that Congress needs to learn from this past year," Bonin wrote in the petition.

So is relief coming? Well, there's some good news and some not so good news there.

Only Relief In Sight Coming From The IRS

Is relief on the way for the average American family? For the 2021 tax year, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but this expired in 2022. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old. A payment of $250 each month was made for those families with ages between 6 to 17. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring.

So there is definitely money coming for those families with children. You'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund, but this is concerning as the IRS has already said to expect delays.

"The pandemic continues to create challenges," says IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. (Source)

But what about those who are retired or don't have kids? Are you just left high and dry during this time of rising costs? The hard truth is your options are more limited right now as a lot of programs have closed. Perhaps one of the best things we can do is to sign this petition and let your government representative know that you want more relief during this time.