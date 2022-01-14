How To Write A Good Thank You Note

thank you note Photo by Aaron Burden (Unsplash)

You want to know how to write a great thank you note, but what should you say? How can you truly express gratitude? This guide will show you everything you need to know about writing an outstanding thank you note.A thank you note doesn’t have to be overly long or complicated. They should be personal and heartfelt according to the occasion and recipient.Here’s how you can get started:

First, Address The Recipient

You can always address friends and family by their first names, but use Mr. or Mrs. for an interviewer or potential employer. Do your homework here. Some individuals could prefer Miss or Ms. as well.

Thank Them For The Gift

This line should specifically mention the gift since that is the reason for the card.

Mention How You Plan To Use The Gift

This is your chance to explain how the item means something to you.

Close The Letter With Warm Words About The Person

The end of the note is a great time to get more personal. You could even say kind words about the gift giver, if you want. It's a good idea to mention something in the future with the recipient involved. For example, you could write something like... “I look forward to having you over for dinner after we are back from our honeymoon.”

Don't forget to sign your name in the closing.

Thank You Note Template

Here is a simple thank you note template you can use. Just fill in each section that is in brackets.

Dear [Name],

Thank you for the [item you are thanking for]. [One or two sentences about why you are thankful or what you will do with the gift. Be as specific as possible.]

Thanks again,

[Your Name]

Don't overthink your thank you notes; just do your best and be sincere. Your recipient will appreciate the kind gesture.