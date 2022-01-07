Winter Storm Leads To Massive 75 Car Pileup In Kentucky

Jake Wells

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bta27_0dfkXlLZ00
snow stormPhoto by Rémi Jacquaint (Unsplash/ Creative Commons)

A massive winter pileup involving up to 75 cars and trucks has blocked Interstate 64 in Kentucky for hours on Thursday as the region has been battered by severe snow and ice. As the cold weather came blasting through in the afternoon, police received calls about vehicles "off the roadway" in Montgomery County in the eastern part of the state, Montgomery County Sheriff David Charles said in a news release on Facebook. Both sides of I-64 were closed down several times and it is still very icy at this time.

For video footage of the storm as well as the pileup of cars, you can click here courtesy of NBC.

In addition, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in Kentucky as the powerful severe weather is affecting travel on major interstates, and state and local roadways as well as causing power outages and damage to public infrastructure and private properties.

Currently, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky State Police are working all interstates. The Kentucky National Guard has been activated at all interstate closures and standing by on others without closures. Search and rescue teams are activated for safety checks on stranded motorists. In addition, the Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers in the area.

As of Friday morning, all roads are open except for I-75 in Whitley County, but conditions remain hazardous, Gov. Andy Beshear has shared with the public.

Kentucky State Police has strongly urged motorists to avoid driving if at all possible until the weather clears up.

