8 Million Gallons of Sewage Means Closures In Long Beach

All swimming areas at beaches in Long Beach have been closed temporarily due to a huge sewage spill. Long Beach city officials announced the spill in a news release Friday, confirming millions of gallons of untreated sewage was discharged into the Dominguez Channel, a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.

The spill occurred in the city of Carson because of the failure of a 48-inch sewer main line, the city of Long Beach said in the news release.

It is estimated that approximately 8.5 million gallons of sewage spilled into a nearby storm drain and continued through the Dominguez Channel and the LA Harbor, Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts.

Long Beach has approximately seven miles of beaches available to the public.

The Long Beach Health Department's Water Quality inspection team will be monitoring water quality in the affected beach areas and will continue to do so until results comply with state water quality standards.

According to Los Angeles County Sanitation District officials, no hydrogen sulfide was detected.

"As a safety precaution due to spilled sewage reaching the ocean, the LA County Department of Public Health issued a closure of beaches from Long Beach to Rancho Palos Verdes," LACSD said.

"We will be working with health officials over the coming days to monitor water quality to determine when beaches are safe to reopen and assess environmental impacts."

Here is a short video featuring some footage featuring an interview with Bryan Langpap of the Los Angeles County Sanitation District.

"A spill of this magnitude is dangerous and unacceptable, and we need to understand what happened," LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn said on Twitter. "The recent storm undoubtedly contributed, but we need infrastructure that doesn't fail when it rains."