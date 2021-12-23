Wisconsin, Expect More Snow This Winter

Wondering how much snow you'll get this winter season? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association says that more snow is expected in Wisconsin this winter. The NOAA’s 2021 Winter Outlook is a helpful tool that is made each year to give you an estimate for how much snow you'll have. See more details below.

Most of Wisconsin has a 33 to 40 percent chance of having more snow than average this year. The eastern part of the state is expected to have a 50 to 60 percent chance of having more snow than average this season. So how much snow does that really mean for you in Wisconsin?Milwaukee has a historical average snowfall of approximately 48 inches per year. In Madison, there is an average of approximately 52 inches of snow per year. Drummond averages close to 74 inches of snow per year. So these are a good starting point for how much snow you can expect this year. You can find more info at the source here.

It is very wise to be as prepared as possible for icy and snowy weather. Thankfully, there are a variety of things that you can do to be sure that you and your loved ones stay safe. One of the smartest moves you can make is to take a closer look at your vehicle. Winter weather can bring unexpected conditions, so make sure your vehicle is ready for ice and snow. Get a certified mechanic to inspect the brakes, battery, hoses, and belts on your vehicle. In addition, something as simple as having a blanket in your car and a great snow scraper can make a huge difference when facing severe weather in the winter. Here are some more helpful tips you can use during the winter.

Please carefully consider how prepared you are for winter weather. That way you can do your part to have a safe winter season.