Don't Miss This in NYC: 15 things you didn't know about New York and more

15 things you didn't know about New York

Why I love this: I'll be upfront that the writing and formatting are a bit sloppy here from NewsBreak Contributor ONLY USA. But if you can overlook it, there are actually some fantastic facts here. For example, did you know the Federal Reserve Bank of New York keeps so much gold in its vault – around 6,190 tonnes – that the gold has to rest on Manhattan Island's bedrock 80 feet below street level and 50 feet below sea level because it's so heavy? Yeah, me neither.

Commentary: The surprises of New York City

Why I love this: Part of what makes living in NYC such a joy (for the most part) is just how unique and genuinely random it is. NewsBreak Contributor Remington Write gets that and appreciates it too, capturing some of the surprising things she saw on a recent journey around NYC, including a house – yes, a house – being trucked down the street and a man selling trees on the subway.

Unbelievable: In 1938, BBC TV was transmitted to NYC by freak atmospheric conditions

Why I love this: This is a totally unbelievable yet true nugget of history from NewsBreak Contributor Lord Ganesh. Basically, even though the BBC station in London only broadcast a short distance, the rare weather conditions basically bounced the signals off a part of the atmosphere, allowing the live TV to be picked up on TVs in NYC.

Juice joint deluxe

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor William "Dollar Bill" Mersey seems like an opinionated New Yorker based on his output and as a delivery worker, it shouldn't be surprising he's got his favorite spots in NYC. If you love fresh juice and smoothies, Mersey makes one heck of a case for choosing Juice Vitality, a mom-and-pop juice joint near the corner of 1st Avenue and E 12th Street.

Over 50 students participated in the NYC Braille Challenge including a 15-year-old blind girl from Uzbekistan

Why I love this: This story from NewsBreak Contributor Abdul Ghani about the NYC Department of Education Braille Challenge, which tests blind students on reading comprehension, writing speed and accuracy, proofreading, spelling and reading tactile charts and graphs, just makes me feel good, simple as that. The winners go on to the national Braille Challenge in Los Angeles.