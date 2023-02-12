New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: 15 things you didn't know about New York and more

Jake Cappuccino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zk84n_0kl6E8iu00
Photo by(Federal Reserve Bank of New York)

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

15 things you didn't know about New York

Why I love this: I'll be upfront that the writing and formatting are a bit sloppy here from NewsBreak Contributor ONLY USA. But if you can overlook it, there are actually some fantastic facts here. For example, did you know the Federal Reserve Bank of New York keeps so much gold in its vault – around 6,190 tonnes – that the gold has to rest on Manhattan Island's bedrock 80 feet below street level and 50 feet below sea level because it's so heavy? Yeah, me neither.

Commentary: The surprises of New York City

Why I love this: Part of what makes living in NYC such a joy (for the most part) is just how unique and genuinely random it is. NewsBreak Contributor Remington Write gets that and appreciates it too, capturing some of the surprising things she saw on a recent journey around NYC, including a house – yes, a house – being trucked down the street and a man selling trees on the subway.

Also read: Commentary: Morris Hirschfield remembered

Unbelievable: In 1938, BBC TV was transmitted to NYC by freak atmospheric conditions

Why I love this: This is a totally unbelievable yet true nugget of history from NewsBreak Contributor Lord Ganesh. Basically, even though the BBC station in London only broadcast a short distance, the rare weather conditions basically bounced the signals off a part of the atmosphere, allowing the live TV to be picked up on TVs in NYC.

Read more on this story from the Internet Archive too.

Juice joint deluxe

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor William "Dollar Bill" Mersey seems like an opinionated New Yorker based on his output and as a delivery worker, it shouldn't be surprising he's got his favorite spots in NYC. If you love fresh juice and smoothies, Mersey makes one heck of a case for choosing Juice Vitality, a mom-and-pop juice joint near the corner of 1st Avenue and E 12th Street.

Over 50 students participated in the NYC Braille Challenge including a 15-year-old blind girl from Uzbekistan

Why I love this: This story from NewsBreak Contributor Abdul Ghani about the NYC Department of Education Braille Challenge, which tests blind students on reading comprehension, writing speed and accuracy, proofreading, spelling and reading tactile charts and graphs, just makes me feel good, simple as that. The winners go on to the national Braille Challenge in Los Angeles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york city# nyc# new york# fun facts# local news

Comments / 4

Published by

This place is for stories, whatever and wherever they may be. Read more of my work by following and/or subscribing to my two newsletters, NYC Updates and Business Beat. https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/ https://original.newsbreak.com/@new-york-city-updates-1527265 https://original.newsbreak.com/@business-beat-996687

New York State
700 followers

More from Jake Cappuccino

New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: The price of snow removal in NYC, fun facts about the Bronx, real estate shell games in Harlem

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Read full story

The 7 best Lunar New Year celebrations from around the U.S.

Communities around the U.S. are finding unique and creative ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year, one of the most joyous times of the year for members of the AAPI community and beyond.

Read full story
193 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.

Read full story

NewsBreak's Year-End Review: Top National Stories of 2022

2022 will go down as one of the strangest years in recent history. The omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to surge through the U.S. for most of the year, Russia invaded Ukraine, the Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in four years amid persistent inflation.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Surprise proposal in Manhattan, great mochi and lunch spots, the last pay phones in NYC

Photo by(James Sutton/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Best things to do in December, 5 ways to see Santa, an UWS restaurant you need to visit and more

Photo by(Jon Tyson/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Bronx Children's Museum opens Saturday, Caribbean food you'll want to try in Brooklyn and more

While we all love our hard news here at NewsBreak, the NewsBreak Contributor's network features all kinds of softer news made by locals just like you and me. That's why I wanted to round up some of the best and most interesting stories from the platform to share with you this week.

Read full story

Thanksgiving round-up: Getting creative with leftovers and 8 other post-holiday stories

Photo by(Pro Church Media/Unsplash) To help celebrate Thanksgiving, NewsBreak editors and I rounded up some of the best Thanksgiving-focused content from the NewsBreak Contributor's network. We've got stories on what to do with those leftovers, some fun history facts about Thanksgiving and the West Coast's forgotten parade, how to think about shopping post-Thanksgiving sales, a video of a very talkative husky dog who wants turkey for Thanksgiving and even a collection of Florida Man Thanksgiving stories for those who enjoy a bit of the weird.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Dollar General Community Spotlight: Serving Others When it Matters in Houston

Houston Dollar General Store Manager Sally Jimenez poses with District Manager Tyler Knight outside the DG on Aldine Mail Rte. Road.(Jake Cappuccino/NewsBreak) In March, NewsBreak visited a Dollar General store on Aldine Mail Rte. Road in North Houston. While there, we spoke with a few longtime employees, including District Manager Tyler Knight and Store Manager Sally Jimenez who each explained how Dollar General’s latest community partnership with Feeding America is another proof point of the company showing up for employees, customers and communities when it matters most.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Dollar General: Addressing food insecurity, one community at a time

Store Manager Tangie Caldwell, Dare to Care Manager Danielle Densford and District Manager Stefanie Bradburn outside the DG Market store.(Jake Cappuccino/NewsBreak) More than 35 million Americans currently live in food deserts with limited access to healthier and affordable fresh food like fruits and vegetables.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy