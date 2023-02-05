Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'

Photo by (Jose Thormann/Unsplash)

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Uncovering the pioneers: A deeper dive into New York's vibrant Black-owned business scene

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor William Sal kicked off February right with a roundup of Black-owned businesses in NYC. If you need a hairstylist in Brooklyn, fancy clothes in Harlem or a good cup of coffee, you'll want to check out these businesses.

Exploring the colorful history of NYC's subway system

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Lord Ganesh covers all kinds of history topics. This week, he set his sights on the long history of the city's subway system, including its early design, the evolution of subway signage, the introduction of advertising and more.

Commentary: The most unforgettable tree in Manhattan

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Remington Write is covering something more on the pleasant side this week: trees! More specifically, she's covering her favorite tree in Manhattan, an American elm tree named Leonard in Central Park near West 77th Street.

Driving Hunts Point in the South Bronx: Immortalized in crime drama "Fort Apache, The Bronx"

Why I love this: I love film and history and a video this week from NewsBreak Contributors James and Karla has both. I've never seen "Fort Apache, The Bronx," but knowing it was actually filmed on location in parts of Hunts Point seen here, I'm definitely going to put it on my list.

Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem serial killer who preyed On young Black boys

Why I love this: Love is absolutely the wrong word here. But it's important to remember the dark parts of NYC, especially when they pertain to the horrible things done to communities of color. In this case, NewsBreak Contributor The Vivid Faces of the Vanished has the story of a mostly forgotten serial killer who preyed on young Black boys in Harlem between 1972 and 1973. Reader discretion is advised.