New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'

Jake Cappuccino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoUzT_0kdPOI6D00
Photo by(Jose Thormann/Unsplash)

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Uncovering the pioneers: A deeper dive into New York's vibrant Black-owned business scene

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor William Sal kicked off February right with a roundup of Black-owned businesses in NYC. If you need a hairstylist in Brooklyn, fancy clothes in Harlem or a good cup of coffee, you'll want to check out these businesses.

Exploring the colorful history of NYC's subway system

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Lord Ganesh covers all kinds of history topics. This week, he set his sights on the long history of the city's subway system, including its early design, the evolution of subway signage, the introduction of advertising and more.

Commentary: The most unforgettable tree in Manhattan

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Remington Write is covering something more on the pleasant side this week: trees! More specifically, she's covering her favorite tree in Manhattan, an American elm tree named Leonard in Central Park near West 77th Street.

Driving Hunts Point in the South Bronx: Immortalized in crime drama "Fort Apache, The Bronx"

Why I love this: I love film and history and a video this week from NewsBreak Contributors James and Karla has both. I've never seen "Fort Apache, The Bronx," but knowing it was actually filmed on location in parts of Hunts Point seen here, I'm definitely going to put it on my list.

Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem serial killer who preyed On young Black boys

Why I love this: Love is absolutely the wrong word here. But it's important to remember the dark parts of NYC, especially when they pertain to the horrible things done to communities of color. In this case, NewsBreak Contributor The Vivid Faces of the Vanished has the story of a mostly forgotten serial killer who preyed on young Black boys in Harlem between 1972 and 1973. Reader discretion is advised.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new york city# nyc# new york# the bronx# bronx

Comments / 3

Published by

This place is for stories, whatever and wherever they may be. Read more of my work by following and/or subscribing to my two newsletters, NYC Updates and Business Beat. https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/ https://original.newsbreak.com/@new-york-city-updates-1527265 https://original.newsbreak.com/@business-beat-996687

New York State
695 followers

More from Jake Cappuccino

New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: The price of snow removal in NYC, fun facts about the Bronx, real estate shell games in Harlem

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Read full story

The 7 best Lunar New Year celebrations from around the U.S.

Communities around the U.S. are finding unique and creative ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year, one of the most joyous times of the year for members of the AAPI community and beyond.

Read full story
193 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.

Read full story

NewsBreak's Year-End Review: Top National Stories of 2022

2022 will go down as one of the strangest years in recent history. The omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to surge through the U.S. for most of the year, Russia invaded Ukraine, the Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in four years amid persistent inflation.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Surprise proposal in Manhattan, great mochi and lunch spots, the last pay phones in NYC

Photo by(James Sutton/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Best things to do in December, 5 ways to see Santa, an UWS restaurant you need to visit and more

Photo by(Jon Tyson/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Bronx Children's Museum opens Saturday, Caribbean food you'll want to try in Brooklyn and more

While we all love our hard news here at NewsBreak, the NewsBreak Contributor's network features all kinds of softer news made by locals just like you and me. That's why I wanted to round up some of the best and most interesting stories from the platform to share with you this week.

Read full story

Thanksgiving round-up: Getting creative with leftovers and 8 other post-holiday stories

Photo by(Pro Church Media/Unsplash) To help celebrate Thanksgiving, NewsBreak editors and I rounded up some of the best Thanksgiving-focused content from the NewsBreak Contributor's network. We've got stories on what to do with those leftovers, some fun history facts about Thanksgiving and the West Coast's forgotten parade, how to think about shopping post-Thanksgiving sales, a video of a very talkative husky dog who wants turkey for Thanksgiving and even a collection of Florida Man Thanksgiving stories for those who enjoy a bit of the weird.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Dollar General Community Spotlight: Serving Others When it Matters in Houston

Houston Dollar General Store Manager Sally Jimenez poses with District Manager Tyler Knight outside the DG on Aldine Mail Rte. Road.(Jake Cappuccino/NewsBreak) In March, NewsBreak visited a Dollar General store on Aldine Mail Rte. Road in North Houston. While there, we spoke with a few longtime employees, including District Manager Tyler Knight and Store Manager Sally Jimenez who each explained how Dollar General’s latest community partnership with Feeding America is another proof point of the company showing up for employees, customers and communities when it matters most.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Dollar General: Addressing food insecurity, one community at a time

Store Manager Tangie Caldwell, Dare to Care Manager Danielle Densford and District Manager Stefanie Bradburn outside the DG Market store.(Jake Cappuccino/NewsBreak) More than 35 million Americans currently live in food deserts with limited access to healthier and affordable fresh food like fruits and vegetables.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy