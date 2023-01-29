New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: The price of snow removal in NYC, fun facts about the Bronx, real estate shell games in Harlem

Jake Cappuccino

Photo by(Jeffrey Blum/Unsplash)

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

The price of snow removal in the Big Apple: A cost analysis of NYC

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor New York Culture always has lots of great cultural stories about NYC, unsurprisingly. After a bit of a hiatus, the channel is back with an analysis that's relevant to all New Yorkers, namely, how much money the city spends on snow removal.

Fun facts, history, people and things from the Bronx you probably didn't know

Why I love this: It feels like I have something from NewsBreak Contributor Welcome2TheBronx at least every other week, but I can't help it. This week, we get to learn everything you didn't know (but ought to know) about the Bronx, including the fact that it's one of the cities with the most Art Deco buildings in the world.

Walking NYC's Chinatown streets decorated with lanterns

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributors James and Karla have been traveling quite a bit recently but they made time to visit Chinatown for a video. It's not as festive as you might expect around the Lunar New Year, but there were still a few lanterns strewn across the streets.

Post-Lunar New Year celebration in New York

Why I love this: Speaking of Lunar New Year, NewsBreak Contributor Jennifer Broome has the video aftermath in Chinatown from the first day of the Lunar New Year. Based on the look, I wouldn't want to be on the cleanup crew, though it certainly looked like one heck of a celebration.

Commentary: The Harlem real estate shell game

Why I love this: This week, NewsBreak Contributor Remington Write brought her acerbic eye to a topic relevant to any apartment-dwelling New Yorker: the frustration and confusion that comes with the never-ending carousel of property owners, property managers and payment systems on some buildings. Though she's focused on a particular unnamed building in Harlem, the trauma she describes of never knowing who to call for repairs or problems or being unsure of where or how to pay is universal in the city.

Jake Cappuccino

