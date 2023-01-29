The 7 best Lunar New Year celebrations from around the U.S.

Photo by (Scribbling Geek/Unsplash)

Communities around the U.S. are finding unique and creative ways to celebrate the Lunar New Year, one of the most joyous times of the year for members of the AAPI community and beyond.

This year, the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park, California, just a day before the official start of the Lunar New Year cast a pall over the annual holiday.

But for many communities, the shooting strengthened their resolve to celebrate their heritage.

So in their spirit, here's just a small sampling from NewsBreak of how families, communities and those with connections to the holiday rang in the Year of the Rabbit.

And to be clear, I said "best" in the headline, but really, all stories about celebrating Lunar New Year are awesome in their own ways!

N.J. town marks Lunar New Year with parade

Edison, New Jersey, has one of the state's largest populations of Asian Americans, so the city knows how to do Lunar New Year right: That means dance and musical performances, a parade and, of course, lots of food.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi told NJ.com, "Recognizing this day with a lineup of family-oriented activities both acknowledges the cultural significance our Asian American neighbors bring to Edison and helps build a community that comes together to celebrate our shared diversity.”

Be sure to check out the photo gallery!

Lunar New Year celebration, connection to Asian culture in Bucks County

Though big festivals and parades are hallmarks of Lunar New Year, they're not the only way to celebrate.

Jen Robinson, a first-generation Cantonese American, lives in Plumstead, Pennsylvania, which doesn't have the biggest Asian American community. So Robinson aims to reconnect with her heritage through food and tradition with her family, including wearing lucky colors red and gold, steering clear of unlucky number four, not cutting her hair and not sweeping the house.

“You’re supposed to sweep out the bad luck before New Year’s Day, and then the assumption is you’re then left with good luck, so we don’t sweep,” Robinson told the Bucks County Courier Times.

Of course, even without a blowout celebration, Robinson and her family still make plenty of food, such as gai see chow mein, which has stirred fried strips of chicken and bok choy on a bed of crispy noodles.

'It's a chance to restart': Hundreds celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego with food, music, wishes

Given San Diego's relative proximity to Monterey Park, California, the shooting was hard news to bear for residents planning for Lunar New Year. But the tragedy didn't stop hundreds of families from attending the third day of the 13th annual Lunar New Year Festival at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park to take in musical performances, enjoy steaming pork buns and don traditional clothing, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

For the first time, the White House celebrates the Lunar New Year

That's right. This year for the first time ever, even the White House got in on the Lunar New Year action, which included remarks from President Joe Biden and a lion dance from the Choy Wun Lion Dance Troup.

Online Lunar New Year gala celebrates Year of the Rabbit

The Organization of Chinese Americans Central Virginia Chapter took a different approach to this year's Lunar New Year. Instead of hosting an in-person celebration for Richmonders, which is inherently limiting, the group organized a 2.5-hour livestream on YouTube that featured Chinese folk music, dancing, singing, cultural performances and raffle prize drawings.

Twin Cities Lunar New Year events push on after California mass shooting

In Eden Prairie, Minnesota, the Chinese Community Center's week-long Lunar New Year celebration drew approximately 20,000 Minnesotans to Asia Mall, making it likely the largest such festival in the Twin Cities area, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Though that festival came to an end before the Monterey Park shooting, other Lunar New Year celebrations in the Twin Cities went on as planned, with scheduled concerts from the Minnesota Orchestra in Minneapolis and Theater Mu in St. Paul, the second-largest Asian American theater organization in the country, taking place as planned.

Pick up these favorite foods to celebrate the Lunar New Year

This time, it's your turn to celebrate Lunar New Year.

If you can't head to a Lunar New Year festival — if you can, you definitely should — the Los Angeles Times has recommendations for local food to pick up.

And if you don't live in Los Angeles, the food will at least give you a few tasty options to cook up on your own or order from your favorite local establishment.