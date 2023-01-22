Don't Miss This in NYC: NYC Winter Outing, romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day, NYC's most popular dog names

Photo by (NYCgo.com)

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

NYC Restaurant Week: Menus, reservations and more

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Raj Guleria was one of the few to cover the most important going-on this week, namely, the beginning of NYC Winter Outing, which includes NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week, NYC Must-See Week and NYC Hotel Week. Everything lasts through Feb. 12, so pick your restaurants, get your tickets and take advantage of these deals!

10 romantic restaurants in New York for Valentine's Day

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Reynold Aquino is playing 3D chess with this post, which wants you to make that Valentine's Day reservation RIGHT NOW. While there's no shortage of restaurants to choose from, the possibilities can be overwhelming. These 10 spots are a great place to start. Though they offer some of the best food in the city, these restaurants are definitely on the pricier side.

Top dog names in NYC

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Inna D isn't based in NYC but she got her hands on the city government's NYC Dog Licensing Dataset, which includes the names of every dog in NYC, at least, those who were registered (which they're supposed to be, by law). The most popular name for dogs in NYC? It's Bella by a longshot, with 1,035 dogs bearing the name.

The underground scene: A look at New York's weirdest and most unique clubs

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor William Sal is right: NYC has a club for every kind of person, no matter your interest or persuasion. He's got just a small sampling of the unusual clubs that make NYC the vibrant city we all love and each one would make for a truly unique night out.

If you like this coverage, here's more from Sal:

5 beautiful rooftop gardens in NYC

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor offMetro has the scoop once again, only this time they're covering the most beautiful rooftop gardens in NYC. Though the weather might be a bit too cold to properly enjoy, you'll want to note all of these for spring, especially if you haven't already been.

Also consider

For even more local reading and viewing, check these out.

NYC Updates: New bills seek to constrain lobbying, 'Junior' murder case comes to end, truck stop opens in Harlem

If you're interested in more hard news, as well as additional things to see and do, check out the latest edition of my New York City newsletter, NYC Updates. If you like it, you can subscribe here to receive it in your inbox every Friday morning.