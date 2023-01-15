Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms

Photo by (Bob Jansen/Unsplash)

Following in the footsteps of popular film scenes shot in NYC

Why I love this: New York City isn't just a place to shoot movies and TV shows. It's the place to shoot. If you're a film buff, you'll love this round-up from NewsBreak Contributor offMetro of NYC places where famous movies and TV shows were shot, including "Breakfast at Tiffany's," Marilyn Monroe's "The Seven Year Itch," "Joker" and "Friends."

Amazing NYC steakhouse has unique meat locker which can be viewed from sidewalk

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributors James and Karla never stop moving it seems. This week, they take a walk past Gallagher's on 52nd Street in the Theater District, where you can see the nearly 100-year-old restaurant's streetside meat locker.

Check out these other great videos from James and Karla this week:

MTA reopens bathrooms at nine subway stations

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Abdul Ghani has a good nose for the most important NYC stories. Few were as important this week as the MTA's announcement that it was reopening bathrooms at nine high-traffic subway stations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.

The most expensive single-family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Welcome2TheBronx always highlights the biggest stories from the Bronx. Even though you'll find pricier homes in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the Bronx has lots of beautiful (and expensive) homes too. Welcome2TheBronx shows you the top five most expensive Bronx home sales of 2022 here and every one of them looks way more livable than an equivalently priced brownstone.

Riding the B train across the Manhattan Bridge | View of East River & Midtown

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Hannah Lee makes great in-depth videos about her life in NYC. This video is a bit simpler, just showing a view of the East River and Midtown as the B train crosses over the Manhattan Bridge. Personally, I find this kind of content soothing.

NYC Updates: Nurses' strike ends with deals, Hochul gives State of the State address, Bronx remembers Twin Parks fire

