New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms

Jake Cappuccino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZeESB_0kFlwMLH00
Photo by(Bob Jansen/Unsplash)

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.

Following in the footsteps of popular film scenes shot in NYC

Why I love this: New York City isn't just a place to shoot movies and TV shows. It's the place to shoot. If you're a film buff, you'll love this round-up from NewsBreak Contributor offMetro of NYC places where famous movies and TV shows were shot, including "Breakfast at Tiffany's," Marilyn Monroe's "The Seven Year Itch," "Joker" and "Friends."

Amazing NYC steakhouse has unique meat locker which can be viewed from sidewalk

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributors James and Karla never stop moving it seems. This week, they take a walk past Gallagher's on 52nd Street in the Theater District, where you can see the nearly 100-year-old restaurant's streetside meat locker.

Check out these other great videos from James and Karla this week:

MTA reopens bathrooms at nine subway stations

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Abdul Ghani has a good nose for the most important NYC stories. Few were as important this week as the MTA's announcement that it was reopening bathrooms at nine high-traffic subway stations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.

The most expensive single-family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Welcome2TheBronx always highlights the biggest stories from the Bronx. Even though you'll find pricier homes in Manhattan and Brooklyn, the Bronx has lots of beautiful (and expensive) homes too. Welcome2TheBronx shows you the top five most expensive Bronx home sales of 2022 here and every one of them looks way more livable than an equivalently priced brownstone.

Riding the B train across the Manhattan Bridge | View of East River & Midtown

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Hannah Lee makes great in-depth videos about her life in NYC. This video is a bit simpler, just showing a view of the East River and Midtown as the B train crosses over the Manhattan Bridge. Personally, I find this kind of content soothing.

NYC Updates: Nurses' strike ends with deals, Hochul gives State of the State address, Bronx remembers Twin Parks fire

If you're interested in more hard news, as well as additional things to see and do, check out the latest edition of my New York City newsletter, NYC Updates. If you like it, you can subscribe here to receive it in your inbox every Friday morning.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# nyc# new york city# things to do# new york# bronx

Comments / 0

Published by

This place is for stories, whatever and wherever they may be. Read more of my work by following and/or subscribing to my two newsletters, NYC Updates and Business Beat. https://newsletter.newsbreakapp.com/ https://original.newsbreak.com/@new-york-city-updates-1527265 https://original.newsbreak.com/@business-beat-996687

New York State
146 followers

More from Jake Cappuccino

New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.

Read full story

NewsBreak's Year-End Review: Top National Stories of 2022

2022 will go down as one of the strangest years in recent history. The omicron variant of COVID-19 continued to surge through the U.S. for most of the year, Russia invaded Ukraine, the Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in four years amid persistent inflation.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Surprise proposal in Manhattan, great mochi and lunch spots, the last pay phones in NYC

Photo by(James Sutton/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Best things to do in December, 5 ways to see Santa, an UWS restaurant you need to visit and more

Photo by(Jon Tyson/Unsplash) In this week's edition of Don't Miss This, I've rounded up more of the most interesting stories from the NewsBreak Contributor's network to share with you. Read, enjoy and get out there!

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: Bronx Children's Museum opens Saturday, Caribbean food you'll want to try in Brooklyn and more

While we all love our hard news here at NewsBreak, the NewsBreak Contributor's network features all kinds of softer news made by locals just like you and me. That's why I wanted to round up some of the best and most interesting stories from the platform to share with you this week.

Read full story

Thanksgiving round-up: Getting creative with leftovers and 8 other post-holiday stories

Photo by(Pro Church Media/Unsplash) To help celebrate Thanksgiving, NewsBreak editors and I rounded up some of the best Thanksgiving-focused content from the NewsBreak Contributor's network. We've got stories on what to do with those leftovers, some fun history facts about Thanksgiving and the West Coast's forgotten parade, how to think about shopping post-Thanksgiving sales, a video of a very talkative husky dog who wants turkey for Thanksgiving and even a collection of Florida Man Thanksgiving stories for those who enjoy a bit of the weird.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Dollar General Community Spotlight: Serving Others When it Matters in Houston

Houston Dollar General Store Manager Sally Jimenez poses with District Manager Tyler Knight outside the DG on Aldine Mail Rte. Road.(Jake Cappuccino/NewsBreak) In March, NewsBreak visited a Dollar General store on Aldine Mail Rte. Road in North Houston. While there, we spoke with a few longtime employees, including District Manager Tyler Knight and Store Manager Sally Jimenez who each explained how Dollar General’s latest community partnership with Feeding America is another proof point of the company showing up for employees, customers and communities when it matters most.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Dollar General: Addressing food insecurity, one community at a time

Store Manager Tangie Caldwell, Dare to Care Manager Danielle Densford and District Manager Stefanie Bradburn outside the DG Market store.(Jake Cappuccino/NewsBreak) More than 35 million Americans currently live in food deserts with limited access to healthier and affordable fresh food like fruits and vegetables.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy