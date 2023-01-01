New York City, NY

Don't Miss This in NYC: A look at Arthur Avenue Retail Market, a Chinese and Peruvian fusion restaurant and more

In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.

It's a new year, so read, enjoy and get out there!

Insider view of iconic Arthur Avenue Retail Market in Little Italy of the Bronx

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributors James and Karla always have the best videos showing the everyday parts of NYC that locals from other boroughs may never see. I don't get up to the Bronx very often, but after seeing the inside of the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, I know at least one more thing I want to do next time I go.

Flor De Mayo: Chinese & Peruvian fusion restaurant

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Kels Acosta is back with another excellent restaurant video. Even though he always "reviews" the spot, Acosta's videos are more about good people, good food and good vibes and he always brings the love to wherever he's at. In this case, he checks out Flor De Mayo on the Upper West Side for some outstanding Peruvian chicken.

Snow envy

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Remington Write has a unique voice if ever I've read one. In this piece, she tries to capture the strange sense of wanting some snow in NYC while recognizing what actually getting snow means for the people who live here and in hard-hit places across the state. But if you're not into her essay, she's got some nice photos of a nearly empty Central Park when temps had dropped due to the winter storm.

Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider

Why I love this: NewsBreak Contributor Welcome2TheBronx is one of the best accounts around for general Bronx news. This week, one Bronx woman became the billionth subway rider of 2022, a key milestone as the subway continues to bounce back from pandemic ridership lows. It might seem silly to mark the occasion but these things matter and it sure was exciting for Bronxite Sasha Salazar.

Christmas alone in New York City

Why I love this: So many people who call New York home came from somewhere else. That can make Christmas and the new year feel lonely, especially if you're accustomed to particular traditions or spending time with family. NewsBreak Contributor Reyin Jasmine might be young but as a relatively new NYC resident, she's here to remind you it's OK to be alone and it's OK to do different things and make new traditions, even if it's just staying at home watching Netflix. If you spent the holidays alone, reading her take might make you feel a little less alone.

